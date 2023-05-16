Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a superb goal for Liverpool during their 3-0 win against Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's side came away from the King Power with a comfortable victory to go within a point of Newcastle and Manchester United in their quest to finish in the top four.

Two strikes from Curtis Jones in three first half minutes gave the away side a cushion that they were never in danger of relinquishing.

But the highlight of the match came in the 71st minute.

Liverpool were awarded a free kick in a very dangerous position with Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold standing over it.

Who would take it?

Well, technically, Salah took it. But the Egyptian proceeded to roll the ball a few yards to his right for his teammate to run onto and strike.

And with the slightly different angle, the right-back was able to bend the ball around the wall and past Daniel Iversen in the Leicester goal.

What a strike.

With the technical ability that Alexander-Arnold has, it's a wonder that he doesn't score more free-kicks.

Klopp blames Liverpool player for blocking free-kick

That was the thought on Klopp's mind after the match.

The German boss suggested that Liverpool should have scored more goals from a similar position - but one Liverpool player prevented it.

"Third goal, what a wonderful routine. Love it," he said.

"That's the best free-kick routine we have. We should have scored three like that. Now we can take it direct or roll it both sides so it makes it more likely we score from these situations. We have to use it more often.

“We should’ve scored from this free kick routine three times this season but we defended it ourselves. I won’t mention the name [of who], you can watch it on YouTube.”

Which Liverpool was Klopp talking about?

What was Klopp talking about? Which Liverpool player had 'defending it themselves.'

Well, Liverpool fans know exactly what incident Klopp was talking about.

They cast their minds back to February when Liverpool drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace.

But they would have won the match if Jordan Henderson hadn't blocked a goalbound effort from Alexander-Arnold from an identical free kick routine that we saw against Leicester.

Alexander-Arnold's effort looked set to fly into the net until it smashed Henderson in the head.

Liverpool fans - and Klopp - certainly haven't forgotten about it. Supporters found the funny side of the manager indirectly taking shots at the captain...