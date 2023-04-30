Jurgen Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of saying something “unacceptable” to him towards the end of Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Klopp celebrated Diogo Jota’s dramatic winning goal in front of fourth official John Brooks, puling his hamstring in the process.

Tottenham conceded three goals inside the opening 15 minutes but battled back to level the scores in the third minute of stoppage-time.

However, Jota sealed all three points for the Reds moments after Richarlison’s equaliser, to send the home fans - and his manager - wild.

What did Klopp say about Tierney?

Klopp was booked for his touchline antics by Tierney - but the Liverpool boss accused the ref of saying something “not okay”.

"My celebration towards the fourth official, I didn't say any bad words or nothing unnecessary, which is fair,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “I got my punishment by pulling my hamstring. But what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay.”

Video: The moment Klopp claims Tierney said something 'not okay'

After the match, Sky showed footage of the moment Tierney booked Klopp.

Watch it here:

Klopp, who admitted he was angered by Tierney’s decision to give a soft foul against Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Tottenham’s equaliser, appeared to smile as he was shown the yellow card.

The German then had words with the referee and his colleagues after the full-time whistle.

Tierney was in no mood to listen to Klopp for much longer and walked off.

What did Tierney say to Klopp?

It's still unclear what Tierney said to Klopp, who was asked to elaborate in his post-match press conference.

The Liverpool boss replied: "No, I will not say anythnig about it. If the refs don't say what is said, I won't say what was said."

Klopp and Tierney have history

This isn’t the first time that the two men have clashed.

Back in December 2021, Klopp told Tierney that he "has no problem with any referees, except you".

"How can they give a foul by Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]?" Klopp told Sky Sports when asked to explain his anger at the fourth official.

"We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. But again? He was reffing against Tottenham [in 2021] where Harry Kane should have got a red card. And I love this player, crazy player and I don't want him to get a red card, but he should.

"And it's Mr Tierney. It's really tricky and hard to understand."