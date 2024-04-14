Highlights Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool in October 2015, leading the Reds to success domestically and abroad.

Everton are Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours and historic rivals, and have faced off against Klopp as Liverpool manager 18 times to date.

Klopp boasts an impressive derby record but did become the first Liverpool manager in the 21st century to lose at home to Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Liverpool manager was facilitated by an encounter with Everton. Brendan Rodgers was sacked by the Reds one hour after a 1-1 draw in the first Merseyside derby of the 2015/16 season, a decision which had already been made before the fixture following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Liverpool managed to tempt Klopp out of a brief sabbatical, announcing his arrival in October 2015. The enigmatic German coach has enjoyed incredible success over the subsequent nine years, winning every major trophy available and establishing himself as one of the club's greatest managers of all time.

Everton have suffered at the hands of Klopp's ruthless Reds more often than most. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has only lost one of his 18 managerial meetings with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals. Here's a closer look at Klopp's record in this historic fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Premier League 16 9 6 1 27 9 FA Cup 2 2 0 0 3 1 Total 18 11 6 1 30 10

Related Liverpool vs Everton: Merseyside Derby Origins, Trophies, Best Games And More The rivalry between Liverpool and Everton is one of the most fascinating and passionate ones in English football.

2015/16 Season

Klopp's derby debut could scarcely have gone any better. Liverpool romped to a 4-0 thrashing of Everton in front of a boisterous Anfield crowd, limiting the visitors to three wayward efforts while rattling off 37 of their own.

After shipping two goals on the cusp of the interval, Everton's plight was not helped by a red card for Ramiro Funes Mori at the start of the second half. John Stones limped off for the visitors after an hour and Liverpool exploited their wilting foes. Klopp was bemused by the lack of fight from Roberto Martinez's side. "There have been a lot more intensive derbies for sure," the German reflected, "and there will be a lot more intensive derbies."

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2015/16 Competition Date Result Premier League 20 April 2016 Liverpool 4-0 Everton

2016/17 Season

Ever the unorthodox, Klopp prepared for his first trip to Everton's Goodison Park by watching 'Creed'. The Rocky spin-off ends with a fight scene at the iconic football stadium, where the title character Michael B. Jordan faces professional boxer and Everton fan Tony Bellew. Sadio Mane delivered the knockout blow for Klopp's side.

Liverpool's visit to Everton's home ground in December 2016 was still goalless when the fourth official held up his board to signify eight minutes of second-half stoppage time. Mane only needed four to snaffle up the rebound after Daniel Sturridge struck the post. There were no late heroics needed as Liverpool cruised to a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield, ensuring that Klopp became the club's first manager to win his opening three Merseyside derbies.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2016/17 Competition Date Result Premier League 19 December 2016 Everton 0-1 Liverpool Premier League 1 April 2017 Liverpool 3-1 Everton

2017/18 Season

Klopp forged his managerial reputation on a high-energy approach known as Gegenpressing. This revolutionary tactic which he transposed to Liverpool allowed his teams to win back possession rapidly and strike in transition. But for this setup to succeed, the opposition needs to have the ball. Sam Allardyce had no interest in that.

Everton's often mocked but tactically astute coach ceded possession, setting up a compact rearguard on the edge of their own box to frustrate Liverpool. It wasn't pretty but it was successful. Allardyce avoided defeat in both Premier League Merseyside derbies during the 2017/18 campaign. When the Toffees travelled to Anfield in December 2017, they had just 21% possession, the club's lowest share in recorded history. As Klopp later reflected: "It's super hard when the opponent gives you the ball."

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2017/18 Competition Date Result Premier League 10 December 2017 Liverpool 1-1 Everton FA Cup 5 January 2018 Liverpool 2-1 Everton Premier League 7 April 2018 Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Related Ranking Every Player who has Played for Both Everton and Liverpool As the 244th Merseyside derby looms, which players were brave enough to play for both clubs?

2018/19 Season

Divock Origi never scored more than seven Premier League goals in a single season for Liverpool, only once started at least 10 top-flight fixtures and provided his final league assist two-and-a-half years before his last appearance. But Klopp had no hesitation in branding Origi a "legend".

The Belgian forward's reputation as a man for the big occasions spiked during the last Merseyside derby of 2018. Virgil van Dijk's horribly sliced volley span bizarrely onto the top of Jordan Pickford's crossbar, bouncing perfectly for Origi to nod in the game's only goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Klopp charged onto the pitch, leaping into a meaty embrace with goalkeeper Alisson while Anfield exploded in delirious mayhem.

Unfortunately for Klopp, Origi couldn't repeat the trick during a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park three months later. The stalemate kept Liverpool one point behind Manchester City in second place, the same agonising position that they would occupy on the final day of the campaign despite amassing 97 points.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2018/19 Competition Date Result Premier League 2 December 2018 Liverpool 1-0 Everton Premier League 3 March 2019 Everton 0-0 Liverpool

2019/20 Season

Klopp has faced eight different Everton managers during his nine-year reign on Merseyside. None have been able to stack up against the charismatic German coach, but Marco Silva suffered the most immediate consequences of falling short in the derby.

Two days after enduring a 5-2 annihilation at Anfield, Silva was sacked as Everton boss in December 2019. While the Toffees were dragged into a relegation battle, Klopp led Liverpool on a relentless charge towards the club's first top-flight title in 30 years. The Reds had a firm grip on the Premier League crown before COVID-19 forced the suspension of English football in March 2020. The competition returned with a painfully drab goalless Merseyside derby in June before Liverpool celebrated their long-awaited league title the following month.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2019/20 Competition Date Result Premier League 4 December 2019 Liverpool 5-2 Everton FA Cup 5 January 2020 Liverpool 1-0 Everton Premier League 21 June 2020 Everton 0-0 Liverpool

2020/21 Season

The wait was finally over. Everton had not beaten Liverpool at Anfield in the 21st century before Carlo Ancelotti led the Toffees to a 2-0 win in an eerily empty stadium in February 2021. The foundations for Klopp's first derby defeat were laid in the reverse fixture four months earlier.

Jordan Pickford inadvertently collided with Virgil van Dijk in the first half of a spiky 2-2 draw, forcing the Dutch defender to tear his anterior cruciate ligament. Robbed of their defensive talisman for the remainder of a campaign played entirely behind closed doors, Liverpool endured one of the worst Premier League title defences, only sneaking into the top four in the final weeks of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Jurgen Klopp became the first Liverpool manager since Gerard Houllier in 1999 to suffer defeat against Everton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2020/21 Competition Date Result Premier League 17 October 2020 Everton 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 20 February 2021 Liverpool 0-2 Everton

Related Jurgen Klopp's 10 Biggest Meltdowns as Liverpool Manager The German mastermind is no stranger when it comes to a passionate rant.

2021/22 Season

The first time Klopp faced Rafael Benitez, Liverpool lost 5-0. The German coach was still at the helm of Mainz for a pre-season friendly in 2006 when he inflicted a shock defeat on his future employers. A decade and a half later, Klopp was in charge of the Reds while Benitez had made the controversial move to the blue half of Merseyside.

Liverpool's 4-1 thrashing of Everton in Benitez's first derby for the Toffees was almost as commanding as that forgotten summer friendly. Klopp hailed the outing as "by far the best performance" of his Liverpool career at Goodison Park. Benitez had been sacked before the reverse fixture at Anfield in April 2022, leaving Frank Lampard to oversee another loss by a less emphatic 2-0 scoreline.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2021/22 Competition Date Result Premier League 1 December 2021 Everton 1-4 Liverpool Premier League 24 April 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Everton

2022/23 Season

No Premier League fixture has produced more 0-0 draws than Liverpool's clashes with Everton. Even Klopp's unique brand of heavy metal football has not been able to subvert this trend. The German coach was held to his fourth goalless Merseyside derby in September 2022, but both teams had their goalkeepers and the woodwork to thank at the end of a chaotic contest laced with 37 shots.

Everton's James Tarkowski struck the post at Anfield while the reverse fixture was still goalless. Liverpool raced up the other end of the pitch to score just 18 seconds later. The Reds soon added a second in what proved to be one of their most impressive performances during a season which ended with a disappointing fifth-placed finish.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2022/23 Competition Date Result Premier League 3 September 2022 Everton 0-0 Liverpool Premier League 13 February 2023 Liverpool 2-0 Everton

2023/24 Season

Close

Sean Dyche is one of the few managers that has been able to get under Klopp's skin. While in charge of Burnley, the straight-talking boss almost had a physical altercation with Klopp during a 1-0 victory at Anfield. "You are allowed to fight at these places you know!" Dyche scoffed post-game.

Klopp has narrowly avoided Dyche's blows during their brief crossover on Merseyside. The Everton boss was a volatile cocktail of frustration and fury after Ibrahima Konate escaped a red card when the sides clashed in October 2023. Two goals from Mohamed Salah in the final 15 minutes masked the struggles Liverpool endured while trying to break down Everton's stubborn rearguard.

Jurgen Klopp's Record vs Everton in 2023/24 Competition Date Result Premier League 21 October 2023 Liverpool 2-0 Everton

All stats via TransferMarkt (Correct as of 9 April 2024)

​