Henderson apologised for any hurt caused by his Saudi Arabia move and believed it was the right decision for him and his family at the time.

Henderson reflected on his time in Saudi Arabia, stating that he has learned a lot and has no negative feelings towards anyone there.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken for the first time about former captain Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax. The Englishman had been a pivotal part of the German's squad since 2015, but left to join Al-Ettifaq in 2023.

The midfielder was believed to have joined on a deal worth £350,000 per week. However, it has since been reported that he did not earn anything while in Saudi Arabia. All the while, he became more unsettled and it was later announced that Henderson had parted ways with Steven Gerrard's side, allowing him to move to Amsterdam on a free transfer.

Now, Klopp has given his first public statement about the ordeal and has backed his former player.

The German defended the move and criticised the media

Speaking in Friday's pre-match press conference, the 56-year-old showed support for Henderson's decision whilst also throwing jibes at the media's reporting of the situation. Klopp stated:

"People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back. I don't know how we dare judge these kind of things. We have one life and we have to make decisions. Sometimes they are perfect in the first place and sometimes it's different after you've made them. "I spoke to him. 99% of it, football wise, was absolutely fine. Never really critical. But then he thought it was better for him and his family to come back to Europe. "He's going to Holland where he can enjoy his football but the family will feel wonderful because the city is absolutely outstanding. I am very happy for him."

Henderson was heavily criticised for his initial move to Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old had previously been outspoken on issues such as racism and homophobia, which led to many being surprised by his transfer due to some of the human rights issues that are apparent in the region.

The former Sunderland man responded to the criticism in an interview with The Athletic. He apologised for any hurt he caused, reiterating that his move was done with the best of intentions. He believed that by moving to the Middle East he could help raise further awareness of the challenges that are faced.

Henderson speaks on Al-Ettifaq departure

The England international spoke following his arrival in Amsterdam.

Speaking to the media after his move to Ajax was confirmed, the midfielder shed light on his time in Saudi Arabia. He told the press:

"Looking back, at the time it was a big decision. It was a decision that I felt was right for me and my family at the time. "Things happen. Things change quickly in football. I had to make another decision and this is the one I felt was right for me. "It's only a mistake if you don't learn from them. I learnt a lot of things out in Saudi. I haven't got a bad word to say about anybody over there."

Henderson also gave another apology for any hurt caused, saying:

"If anybody was offended or feel as though I have upset them then that's on me. That was my decision. I apologise for that, it was never my intention."

During his short stint at Al-Ettifaq, Henderson made 19 appearances and contributed five assists. The side, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, currently sit 8th in the Saudi Pro League with 25 points from front 19 games.