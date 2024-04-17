Highlights Liverpool's inability to score has massively impacted their trophy chances over the past two weeks.

James Pearce suggests dropping Darwin Nunez for Diogo Jota to fix any issues in attack.

Jurgen Klopp faces big decisions, and he may persevere with Mohamed Salah despite recent injury concerns.

The majority of Liverpool's struggles in recent weeks have come from their inability to put the ball in the back of the net, resulting in them crashing out of the FA Cup and facing real adversity in their bid to stay in the Europa League - and James Pearce states that Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make in terms of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

The Reds were beaten after extra-time by Manchester United in the cup to end any hopes of a quadruple for the German in his final season at the club, but that is now the least of their problems having been beaten 3-0 by Atalanta on home turf in their Europa League quarter-final first leg clash, and that was compounded by a shock 1-0 loss at Anfield again - this time to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Any hopes of further trophies are slipping away from Klopp, though the club's inability to score has massively affected their results, missing multiple chances to win against the Eagles and at least claw their way back into the game against Atalanta on Thursday. But Pearce says that some of that could be to do with Salah and Nunez's misfiring nature in front of goal - backing Diogo Jota to come in and fix their problems in attack.

Pearce: Jurgen Klopp Has Big Decisions to Make

Liverpool have been lacking in the attacking department recently

Speaking on The Athletic's 'Walk On' podcast, Pearce suggested that Salah's injury past could be playing a part in his poor performances - though Nunez could be the one dropped for Jota to pave the way. He said:

"I think Klopp's got some real big decisions, hasn't he. Both away to Atalanta and Fulham away on Sunday, I'd be tempted to persevere with Salah despite the fact that to me, I don't know whether he just doesn't 100% trust his body on the back of that hamstring problem. "I don't know, he just doesn't seem to be influencing games to the same level and I think that has an impact on his finishing as well. That's a tricky one, and I'd be tempted to persevere with him - but then can you persevere with Salah and Nunez at the same time when they're both enduring their own little mini crises of confidence? I think I'd be tempted. "I think you've got to stick [Diogo] Jota back in the starting lineup and after two substitute outings, he's had more training under his belt. He's by far and away the most natural finisher in the squad. "There's an argument to say you play him through the middle and give Nunez a breather, or you give [Luis] Diaz a breather and play him off the left."

Liverpool's Chances of Winning a Trophy

Liverpool still have a chance to win silverware in the coming weeks, though it will take a huge turnaround in Bergamo on Thursday in the second leg against Atalanta - whilst any Premier League success is now out of their own hands with both Manchester City and Arsenal required to slip up in some way in the final six games of the top-flight if they are to win the league in Klopp's final hurrah.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won eight trophies under Klopp in nine years so far - the same amount they had won in 15 years prior

With a Carabao Cup trophy under their belt, it won't be a trophyless season for the Reds in any case though there may still be that lingering sense of 'what if' with Klopp's fairytale ending looking like it's slowly slipping away.

