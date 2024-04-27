Highlights Jurgen Klopp shouldered the blame for Liverpool's Merseyside derby defeat against Everton, admitting his inability to galvanise the team.

The Reds' boss could be seen smiling in disbelief as Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin damaged his side's title aspirations.

Defensive frailties and goalscoring woes have been a source of frustration for Klopp, and they were both on show during the Goodison Park loss.

Jurgen Klopp has shouldered the blame for Liverpool's disappointing Merseyside derby defeat against Everton. The German manager has claimed he failed to galvanise his side appropriately in the vital fixture in their title challenge.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin either side of the half-time break were enough to secure a 2-0 victory for the Toffees and hand them the bragging rights of effectively ending the Reds' hopes of sending their iconic manager off with a Premier League trophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's 2-0 victory over Liverpool was the Toffees' first Merseyside derby success at Goodison Park since October 2010.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have failed to make an impact in front of goal in recent weeks, and the duo were wasteful upon their returns to the starting line-up. Both men missed multiple glaring chances in an underwhelming trip across the city. With the impressive form of both Arsenal and Manchester City, it looks extremely unlikely Liverpool will re-enter the conversation surrounding the title.

However, there are still four difficult games for Klopp to navigate, as he admitted: "We are not safe in the Champions League either, so we should just play better football," in the wake of the Goodison Park nightmare.

Klopp's Reaction to Everton Goals

The Reds' boss was seen smiling

The 56-year-old cut a frustrated figure for the majority of the derby, but was also seen reacting in a rather unusual manner as things started to go wrong for his team. He looked to be smiling through the pain as Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin crashed in two devastating goals for the home team.

Klopp admitted his side's defensive frailties have been a source of frustration in recent weeks, saying (per The Guardian):

“Trust me, I don’t know what I thought at these moments but the [first Everton] goal was a joke. It’s just what happens when you are not yourself. We could have cleared over the stand five times and in the end [Jarrad] Branthwaite mishits the ball and it rolls in. You can laugh about it but it was incredible."

A misfiring Liverpool team stumbled to a 2-0 loss as their manager looked on in disbelief at what he was witnessing. However, following the match, Klopp claimed he was the man responsible for the poor display by his players.

Klopp Takes the Blame For Derby Defeat

He felt it was the team's 'worst' display

While he was disappointed at the lack of 'positive football' his side played in the loss against Everton, Klopp admitted: "It wasn’t the first [poor] one, but it was the worst one. I see two teams [Arsenal and Manchester City] who play positive football and go for it. We can do that, but we don’t at this moment. Who can I make responsible for that? It’s my job until the last day to make sure the boys feel that."

The Reds' legendary manager went on to claim he almost broke into song to show his frustration at what he was seeing before his eyes:

"The game was just horrible to watch. In Germany when the crowd is not happy with the team and think they are not fighting enough they sing ‘Wir wollen euch kämpfen sehen’ which translates as ‘We want to see you fight’. I was close to singing that! Never has one of my teams heard that ever."

The wry smile was baffling enough, but supporters would have been even more confused had the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss broken into song on the touchline. He will be hoping for a big response from his team in the upcoming games.