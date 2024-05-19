Highlights Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been Manchester City's most consistent rival in recent years.

City were hit with 115 charges by the Premier League at the beginning of last year but a verdict is still seemingly far away.

City have won five league titles in the last six seasons and are heavy favourites to make it six in seven on the final day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he is keen to know the outcome of the 115 charges against Manchester City but piled praise on Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola, saying City's success over the last few years would not have been possible without the Catalan at the helm, irrespective of whether the club has broken any financial rules.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool after nine incredible years in charge of the Anfield club, and much of the German's time in England has been spent battling Guardiola's City for top honours. He guided the Reds to their first league title in 30 years in 2020, but City have ultimately been the dominant side in England during Klopp's tenure, winning five titles under Guardiola, with a sixth likely to be secured on Sunday.

Klopp Has "No Clue" About City's 115 Charges

Still claims Guardiola is world's best

Liverpool took the title race down to the wire in 2019 and 2022 but were bested by a City side that has a knack of winning relentlessly during run-ins. Klopp is not dwelling on Liverpool's near-misses as he gears up for his final match in charge of the Reds. "Everybody knows about the 115 charges [against City], but I have no clue what that means," Klopp admitted. "I only know the number." He added:

"No matter what has transpired at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world - and that is truly significant.

"If you put any other manager in that club, they don't win the league four times in a row. That's down to him and his team. Does that mean they can do whatever they want? No. But I don't know what they did - if they did anything - and I'm not here to say they have.

"We will see. Of course, I would like to know (if City are guilty) one day. Everyone wants to know. But I will be somewhere else. The quality of Pep makes the difference so I don't worry about these things. We will see. It's not my problem and I am fine with what we have and what we've achieved."

What Guardiola Said About Klopp

"I will sleep better"

Klopp vs Guardiola is one of the greatest managerial rivalries of the Premier League era and, speaking after Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving earlier this year, the City manager described his adversary as "the best rival I've ever had in my life".

"I will sleep better," Guardiola said. "The games against Liverpool have almost been a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. We cannot define our period together here without him. We cannot define our period without Liverpool. It's impossible.

"They've been our biggest rival and personally he's been the best rival I've ever had in my life. The Premier League are going to miss him, the charisma and his personality. And especially the way his teams play. It's always been a pleasure to respect his approach, how positive it is no matter what."