When Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool in the summer of 2024, it was expected that he would rest from football for a while and then return to the sport, once more as a manager. However, he surprised many when he took charge as the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull in 2025.

The German press weren't impressed, and Kevin Grosskreutz – one of his former players at Borussia Dortmund – was so stunned, in fact, that he called the decision 'shocking and sad'. With Klopp now a few months into the job, it appears as though he may well have upset another one of his ex-players too.

Indeed, Marco Rose has been sacked as RB Leipzig manager. The 48-year-old leaves with the club sitting 6th in the Bundesliga and three points off the Champions League places.

Marco Rose Sacked as RB Leipzig Boss

Played 157 times for Jurgen Klopp