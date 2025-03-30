When Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Liverpool in the summer of 2024, it was expected that he would rest from football for a while and then return to the sport, once more as a manager. However, he surprised many when he took charge as the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull in 2025.
The German press weren't impressed, and Kevin Grosskreutz – one of his former players at Borussia Dortmund – was so stunned, in fact, that he called the decision 'shocking and sad'. With Klopp now a few months into the job, it appears as though he may well have upset another one of his ex-players too.
Indeed, Marco Rose has been sacked as RB Leipzig manager. The 48-year-old leaves with the club sitting 6th in the Bundesliga and three points off the Champions League places.