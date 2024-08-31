Key Takeaways Jurgen Klopp transformed an average team into a powerhouse at Liverpool.

Important players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino saw significant changes in their careers during Klopp's tenure.

Former Liverpool stars like Emre Can, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana have moved on to new clubs.

Comparing Jürgen Klopp's first starting XI to his last as Liverpool manager shows the incredible transformation he brought to the club. His time on Merseyside undoubtedly confirmed his place among the greatest football managers of the 21st century. At Anfield, Klopp achieved a Premier League title, a Champions League, and an FA Cup.

The German manager took a squad of average Premier League players and moulded them into a team that competed at the highest level. Ahead of Arne Slot's first clash against Manchester United this weekend, we looked back at Klopp's first derby lineup. Expect a few surprises and a chance to reminisce about some forgotten names.

Position Player Current Club GK Simon Mignolet Club Brugge RB Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace CB Kolo Touré Retired CB Mamadou Sakho Torpedo Kutaisi LB Alberto Moreno Como CM Jordan Henderson Ajax CM Lucas Leiva Retired CM Emre Can Borussia Dortmund RW James Milner Brighton & Hove Albion LW Adam Lallana Southampton ST Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli

Simon Mignolet

Now: Club Brugge

Upon Klopp's arrival, Simon Mignolet was his main choice in goal for his first game against Manchester United. A few months later, the signing of Loris Karius complicated the goalkeeping position and relegated Mignolet to cup games.

However, after Karius's sub-par performances, Mignolet was reinstated as the number one goalkeeper. Before the 2018/19 season, Liverpool secured the signature of Alisson Becker from Roma. This led to Mignolet becoming the second choice again and forced him out the door to Club Brugge in Belgium.

Nathaniel Clyne

Now: Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne was a reliable player on his day, and Klopp recognised his talent by starting him against Manchester United. However, injuries disrupted his career under Klopp, leading him to go out on loan to Bournemouth for regular minutes.

Now, the right-back plays under Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace after signing signed for the London side in 2020. He recently secured a one-year contract extension with the Eagles which keeps him at the club for another season.

Kolo Touré

Now: Retired

You’re probably trying not to burst into the classic Yaya and Kolo Touré chant as you are reading this, but it is fair to say the latter's time under Klopp was short-lived. Six months after that derby, Liverpool released the Ivorian.

Touré then moved to Celtic to reunite with former boss Brendan Rodgers. The centre-back played just one season in Scotland before retiring and moving into coaching. Most recently, he managed Wigan Athletic for the 2022/23 season but was sacked after failing to win any of his first nine games.

Mamadou Sakho

Now: Torpedo Kutaisi

In Klopp's early months at Liverpool, Mamadou Sakho earned high praise from the manager and was even given the number three shirt for the 2016/17 season. However, a series of disciplinary issues led to a falling out with Klopp. After spells at Crystal Palace and Montpellier, Sakho currently plays for Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi.

Alberto Moreno

Now: Como

Alberto Moreno stayed under Klopp's guidance for four more years after his appointment. Klopp appeared to like Moreno, often defending him publicly after poor performances.

However, his inconsistency reduced his playing time, especially after the arrival of Andy Robertson in 2017. The left-back now finds himself in Italy where he is playing under Cesc Fàbregas at Como.

Related Arne Slot vs Erik Ten Hag Managerial Head-to-Head Record Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag have faced each other four times heading into their first Premier League showdown.

Jordan Henderson

Now: Ajax

The English midfielder was one of Klopp’s most loyal servants and became club captain under him in 2017. Jordan Henderson was a strong, reliable presence in Liverpool's midfield and often expressed his desire to stay at the club for his entire career.

Despite this, he made a controversial move to Saudi club Al Ettifaq who were managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard. He left after six months and joined Dutch giants Ajax as a free agent.

Lucas Leiva

Now: Retired

Lucas Leiva was nearing a decade at Liverpool when Klopp took charge. The Brazilian remained a key player in Klopp's early days, with the manager regularly praising his excellent performances.

In the summer of 2017, Leiva moved to Serie A side Lazio for around £5m. He spent five years in Turin before returning to Gremio, where he was forced to retire due to medical issues.

Emre Can

Now: Borussia Dortmund

Klopp found a natural fit in Emre Can, bringing his fellow German into the starting XI immediately. Can became a consistent player for his side and some of you may remember his famous bicycle kick from outside the box against Watford.

However, by the end of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool chose not to extend his contract, which led to his transfer to Juventus. Now, he captains Borussia Dortmund and took them to a Champions League final last season.

James Milner

Now: Brighton & Hove Albion

James Milner joined Liverpool the summer before Klopp’s arrival and quickly became crucial under the German. Milner remained at the club until last year, winning both the Premier League and Champions League during his time there.

Now 38, he is in his second season at Brighton and was in their starting XI against Manchester United in their last game. With 636 appearances, Milner is closing in on Gareth Barry's all-time Premier League appearance record (653) and could even break it this season.

Adam Lallana

Now: Southampton

Injuries meant Klopp never got to see the full potential of Adam Lallana in a Liverpool shirt, but the Englishman still played a role in the club’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

After six years at Anfield, Lallana moved to Brighton, where he became an influential figure in the dressing room. He stayed at the Seagulls until last summer before returning to his former club Southampton to be part of Russell Martin's squad as they aim to stay in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino

Now: Al-Ahli

Often considered one of the most underrated players in Premier League history, Roberto Firmino was instrumental for Liverpool in the Klopp era. He adapted well to the English game and formed a formidable attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Firmino finished his Liverpool career as the highest-scoring Brazilian in both the club and league's history. In July 2023, he moved to Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays for Al-Ahli alongside Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy.