Highlights Jurgen Klopp criticised officials for denying Liverpool a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Man City.

Klopp claimed that VAR was not used correctly, and called out those who disagreed with the penalty decision.

Liverpool and City dropping points means that Arsenal remain top of the league, with just one point separating the top three.

Jurgen Klopp has slammed officials after Liverpool were denied a penalty in the closing stages of their match against Manchester City on Sunday evening. The two sides drew 1-1, with both enjoying spells of dominance throughout, but it was the Reds that were on the front foot towards the end of the contest.

Despite the lack of first-team players within the team, they really took the fight to City and had several glorious opportunities to bag a winner late on. Luis Diaz should have put his side in front, with a couple of glorious opportunities, but he failed to make either count. Still, the Reds almost had another great chance to take all three points when Jeremy Doku appeared to foul Alexis Mac Allister with a high boot inside the City box.

The referee initially waved away claims for a spot kick, but then VAR decided to take a look, and opted not to overturn the original decision, despite the challenge looking quite damning in a replay. The no-call has drawn a huge response online, with Liverpool man Diogo Jota even posting about it on social media. Now, his manager, Klopp, has had his say.

Klopp Believes His Side Was Robbed

He Slammed the Officials

Speaking after the game, Klopp was incensed by the no-call. He admitted that he spoke to referee Michael Oliver at full-time, and thought it was a clear penalty. The German also spoke out about VAR's lack of action and questioned why it was in place if it wasn't going to be used correctly, before going on to claim that anyone who didn't think the challenge was a foul wasn't a real football fan.

"Isn't it [VAR] there for just making the right decision and not thinking about how high the bar is to overturn the right decision? You think you agree that this situation in all positions of the pitch is 100% a foul. It's 100% a foul and 100% a yellow card. Because he hit the ball but he can only hit the ball because his foot is right there. "If the ball is not there, he kills him. It's a penalty for all football people on the planet, it's a penalty. If you think it's not one, maybe you're not a football person."

Klopp's comments come after his side dropped two points, drawing with City. Ordinarily, this would be regarded as a solid result, but with both teams in the middle of a fierce race for the Premier League title, alongside Arsenal, any points dropped is disappointing.

Liverpool and City Lost Ground in the Title Race

Arsenal Hold Onto the Top Spot

While neither Liverpool nor City will be satisfied with a point, Arsenal will be thrilled by the result. The pair's draw allows the Gunners to keep control of first place in the Premier League heading into next week. Things are getting really tight at the top of the table, and any points dropped now are brutal blows.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won 23 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than anyone else.

Every game from here on out is a must-win for all three sides, but with Mikel Arteta's team currently sitting top of the table, momentum is firmly on their side.