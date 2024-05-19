Highlights Klopp expressed deep love and gratitude towards his Liverpool squad in the dressing room for their achievements as a unit.

Surrounded by fans and staff alike, Klopp bid an emotional farewell to the Anfield faithful after his final match.

Despite his upcoming departure, Klopp believes "the sky is the limit" for his squad's future success.

As he and his Liverpool squad entered the dressing room for the final time together, boss Jurgen Klopp extended his gratitude for what they have achieved as a unit and suggested that “the sky’s the limit” in terms of what they can go on to do in the future.

Liverpool oversaw a stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers side in a 2-0 win in what will be the ex-Borussia Dortmund man's final game in the Anfield hotseat. Both Alexis Mac Allister and Jarrell Quansah got on the scoresheet as Liverpool made easy work of Gary O'Neil's side, who were earlier reduced to 10 men, but the sun-kissed afternoon in the northeast of England was all about one man: Klopp.

Despite the game having all but no difference to where they would finish the season from a table standpoint, the occasion was much bigger than that. Klopp, now leaving after a stint full of trophies, excitement and pure dedication to his craft and his employers, is the only man to have won the Premier League title with the club and the emotion swept across the ground.

Klopp's Emotional Dressing Room Speech

'I love you. That's all I can say.'

Close

After an emotional farewell courtesy of the Anfield faithful, Klopp returned to the dressing room, surrounded by fans and staff members alike – all of whom played a key part in his concluding hurrah at the helm of the six-time Champions League winners. For one final time, the German tactician – who will be replaced by Arne Slot in the summer – addressed his squad and couldn’t help but pouring out his love.

“I love you. That’s all I can say. “The football you are able to play is absolutely ridiculous. I can’t wait. Watching you, developing, making the next steps, becoming third."

In gest, the 56-year-old suggested that, during times over the course of 2023/24, there were opportunities where Liverpool could have performed to a much higher standard - but ensured not to downplay the magnitude of their achievements. Referencing the post-Klopp era as 'Liverpool 2.0', he suggested that what is to come should be an exciting prospect for all involved with the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won the 'World's Best Coach' award twice during his Liverpool tutelage - in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

“Could you have done better in moments? Yes. Of course, that’s always possible. But did you do better than you can usually expect? Oh yes! But besides that, becoming third in the first season of Liverpool 2.0, and from now on, with new energy from outside, for you, with new influences, with new boosts, with new [chances for] proving yourself, that’s good for squeezing everything out of your career."

“I just want to say, I love you. It was an absolutely outstanding ride, I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud that I have been allowed to be part of this. Thank you very much and the sky is the limit for you boys. Thank you.”

Klopp Enjoys Final Anfield Send-Off

Announced Slot as the new manager

Before the Merseyside-based side resumed their usual post-match ritual in the dressing room, an incredible moment was captured between Klopp and his adoring supporters. Taking centre stage of one of the best stadiums in the English top flight, the home section were in full voice as Klopp attempted, all while holding back the tears, to give them one last rousing speech before officially leaving his post.

A warm embrace between the boss and skipper Virgil van Dijk and him announcing Arne Slot in his post-match speech to the crowd encapsulated everything that Klopp, since his appointment in 2015, has brought to England's top division: authenticity, a real sense of togetherness and, most importantly, success to a club that has silverware woven into their mythology.