Highlights Liverpool stages incredible comeback: Liverpool overcame a red card and a one-goal deficit to secure a remarkable win against Newcastle.

Nunez's heroics: Substitute Darwin Nunez made a lasting impact with two crucial goals, turning the tide in Liverpool's favor.

Klopp's revenge on Tindall: Klopp responded to Newcastle's assistant manager's gesture with a symbolic shushing, showing his disdain for Tindall's behavior.

Liverpool beat Newcastle in incredible circumstances at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a nightmare three minutes in the first half when they fell 1-0 down to Anthony Gordon's finish when one-on-one with Alisson Becker. Three minutes later, Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for bringing down Alexander Isak. The Dutchman was absolutely furious, along with his manager. During Liverpool's protests, Newcastle's assistant manager Jason Tindall was seen shushing Klopp in the technical area.

It looked to be game over for Liverpool but they remained in the game, holding Newcastle at bay for as long as possible. But the game changed in the 77th minute when Darwin Nunez came off the bench for Alexis Mac Allister. The Uruguayan striker has had to settle for a place on the bench for Liverpool's three opening matches but his 13-minute cameo will be remembered for years to come.

He scored an unlikely equaliser when he smashed the ball across Nick Pope into the corner, celebrating wildly in front of the Newcastle fans. A point would have been a fantastic result for the away side who had been playing with 10 men since the 28th minute. But things got even better for the Reds as, in the 93rd minute, Mohamed Salah played in Nunez who finished brilliantly once again past Pope. What a win for Klopp's men.

Klopp gets revenge on Jason Tindall

And the German manager had one thing on his mind: revenge. He was seen putting his finger on his lip in the direction of the Newcastle bench presumably responding to Tindall's earlier gesture. Spicy.

What has Klopp previously said about Tindall?

Klopp has previously spoken about the behaviour of Tindall and the Newcastle bench when asked about new Premier League rules that include only one coach is allowed to stand in the technical area at a time during the match.

When asked about the rule change, Klopp cheekily said: "It's like that in the Champions League anyway. I think it's only a problem for one team: Newcastle. Sorry!"

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said of the rule: "It's strange that's been brought in this season," he commented.

"From our perspective, that's a blow… we've just worked naturally. There’s been no big plan of ours at the start of our careers to work in the way that we do, it’s just naturally evolved. We’ve always had that way of working.

"When the game’s going on I want to help the players as much as I can and I hope to help rather than hinder them by being close to them and trying to be quite active and vocal. And naturally, he joins in.

"There are certain aspects of the game I ask him to concentrate on and he will then in that moment try to help the players too. Only one of us can do that, it’s just something we’ll have to navigate. I think you’ll see quite a bit of rotation from us on the sidelines.

"I think he’ll feel a natural tendency to want to get forward then be told he probably can’t. We don’t want to see him get sent off so we’ll have to try and get him chained to the dugout!"

Howe admits Newcastle defeat was painful

After the match, Howe had to admit just how much the dramatic loss to Liverpool hurt him.

"That's as painful as the game at Anfield for me and us," Howe admitted. "Opening stages of the game can't be forgotten in regards to the team's performance. The sending-off almost harms us in the match.

"You know when Nunez comes on they are looking for one moment and they got two! I thought [Alexander-Arnold] should have been sent off. Referee didn't give it but we have to accept that. We were better 11v11.

"It's hugely painful to take and accept but you have to. The deflection off Botman's heel into Nunez's path...but it's a great finish, you have to say. We should accept then [at 1-1] we're not going to win the game and we shouldn't lose it. But we have.

"When you've got players like Salah and Nunez, they have players in transition who can hurt you. So we had to get the second goal. Only seen the sending off once, looked like Isak was through."