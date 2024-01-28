Highlights Klopp received an incredible ovation from the home fans ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Norwich City.

Liverpool raced into a half-time lead with goals from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez.

The special feeling around Anfield was evident, as the fans sang their famous anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" as Klopp watched on.

Jurgen Klopp was given an incredible ovation ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Norwich City at Anfield. The German manager led his team out in front of their home fans for the first time since he announced he would be departing the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

His team raced into a 2-1 lead after Curtis Jones headed home from a brilliant left-footed delivery by youngster James McConnell - who had been handed a starting berth in the middle of the park - before Darwin Nunez restored the hosts' advantage after Ben Gibson had equalised against the run of play.

The Uruguayan forward latched onto a through ball by another one of the Reds' young stars, this time Conor Bradley. While the visiting team did give away the ball on many occasions in sloppy fashion, the Liverpool team looked to be prepared to give their all for the manager they have all improved under.

There could be a special feeling around Anfield for the rest of the season with the club still fighting on all four fronts, and that was certainly the case for the FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Jurgen Klopp looks emotional ahead of Liverpool vs Norwich City

The home fans belted out the famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

In the build-up to the game, footage was captured of the Liverpool manager first emerging from the tunnel and the fans made sure to make Klopp feel loved with an astonishing reception. The ground was in full voice for the man that has led the club to their only ever Premier League title as well as their sixth Champions League trophy.

That wasn't all either, as the 56-year-old could be seen feeling a number of emotions as he took his seat and admired the Kop belting out their famous anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. Initially smiling with pride, the Reds' boss quickly looked to be feeling the meaning of the occasion as he took a moment to process everything that was going on around him.

It is unlikely to be the final time Klopp is given a huge ovation and special feeling by the home fans at the historic stadium, but it was of huge significance as it was the first time he had stepped out in front of those supporters since announcing he would be leaving.

What Klopp can still achieve with Liverpool

There are still four trophies up for grabs

Liverpool booked their place in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea in February with a semi-final victory over Fulham, and this is the closest Klopp is to a trophy this season, but there are three more still to fight for. Still being in the FA Cup, there is a chance of a domestic double, just as the Reds achieved in the 2021/22 campaign.

Klopp's side also sit at the top of the Premier League table, although there is a lot of competition, and it will be a hard battle to fight off the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. While they are not competing in the Champions League this season, Liverpool are also through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League. Could the special Anfield atmosphere lead the club to multiple trophies in a fitting send-off to their legendary manager?