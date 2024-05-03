Highlights Jurgen Klopp was emotional as he was presented with a wonderful hand-painted canvas by a Liverpool fan.

Abigail Rudkin took the opportunity to display her artwork to the Reds' manager before he leaves the club at the end of the season.

His final game in the dugout will be at Anfield against Wolves, where fans are expected to give the German a huge send-off after nine seasons at the club.

Jurgen Klopp was on the verge of tears as he was presented with a hand-painted canvas by a talented Liverpool fan. Abigail Rudkin had spent a long time painting the Liverpool manager and was finally able to show him.

The German is set to exit the club at the end of the season, meaning opportunities were running out for the 23-year-old painter to display her artwork directly to him. Klopp's farewell tour may not have gone quite to plan on the field with the Reds' Europa League elimination and fading Premier League title hopes, but there's still a strong connection with the fans away from the pitch.

Supporters will likely have an opportunity to send their iconic boss off in fitting fashion as Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield on the final day of the Premier League campaign, in what is sure to be an emotional day for all involved.

Rudkin was able to get a special moment that many fans can only dream of, meeting Klopp in the flesh. The interaction between the pair was heartwarming as the 56-year-old made sure to let the painter know how impressed he was with the canvas.

Klopp Presented With Brilliant Artwork

He claimed to be close to tears

Posting a clip on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, Rudkin revealed it was actually Klopp's idea: "He said 'we need to get a video! Let’s do a video'. I was in utter shock. The nicest person I’ve ever met. Hopefully he hasn’t seen the last of me yet."

It's a testament to the kindness the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager displays regularly. In the video, Klopp paid a wonderful compliment to the talented artist, saying:

"I love it. When I saw it, I had tears in my eyes because it brought up all the memories. I don't have a lot of skills, but I see a talent when I meet it. Abigail, you are obviously a real talent and I wish you all the best."

The canvas in question consists mainly of Liverpool-themed flags and banners with the famous image of Klopp being lifted in the air by his players after guiding the Reds to the sixth Champions League trophy in the club's history. He signed the painting for Rudkin, also. View the video below.

Klopp's Final Farewell Approaches

The boss has only three games left

As Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League by Manchester United and Atalanta respectively, there will be no fairytale of the German lifting a trophy high in the air in his final game as the Reds' boss. He's spent nine seasons at the Merseyside-based club and his last game will be against Gary O'Neil's Wolves at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has won 55.3% of his 1075 games as a professional football manager.

Before that, Klopp will see his side face a home fixture against Tottenham and an away clash against Aston Villa. There's little to play for in the remaining games as Liverpool's title hopes are extremely slim due to recent poor results, and Champions League qualification is already wrapped up.