Liverpool fans were stunned to hear that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club in January, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

The club are now searching for the next manager to take over the hot seat at Anfield, with Xabi Alonso the 'outstanding candidate for the job' according to Dean Jones. But is he the most suitable coach to inherit the position in the summer?

A recent study by the BBC, along with Carteret Analytics, has assessed a series of possible candidates to see who would do the best job to take over from Klopp. The potential candidates are listed in order of their suitability according to Carteret's analysis, which is based on a number of key metrics to give an objective sense of the strengths and weaknesses of each boss.

The findings are based on results that have been achieved over the last six seasons. However, they're more gradually weighted towards recent seasons as well as the strength of the league. While many fans may be a little confused by the key metrics and what each row represents, the definition of each metric is as follows:

Objective achievement rating - Measures overall ability based on the premise that the primary objective is to win football matches.

- Measures overall ability based on the premise that the primary objective is to win football matches. Overall rating - An overall rating score is based on the achievements of the head coach over the past six seasons, but weighted according to their individual performance.

- An overall rating score is based on the achievements of the head coach over the past six seasons, but weighted according to their individual performance. Strategic intelligence rating - The manager's ability to prepare and set his team, and analyse the opposition, to maximise the chances of winning the next match.

- The manager's ability to prepare and set his team, and analyse the opposition, to maximise the chances of winning the next match. Tactical command rating - Measuring the manager's ability to transform a match, and during the match, and, in particular, to develop a winning position for the team from various match scenarios.

- Measuring the manager's ability to transform a match, and during the match, and, in particular, to develop a winning position for the team from various match scenarios. Attacking coefficient/success-adjusted attacking coefficient - Measuring the manager's propensity to play an attacking style of football - and the impact of the manager's attacking coefficient on the success of the team.

- Measuring the manager's propensity to play an attacking style of football - and the impact of the manager's attacking coefficient on the success of the team. Team shot conversion rating/opposition shot conversion rating - A key metric that highlights a team's ability to increase the probability of winning matches.

- A key metric that highlights a team's ability to increase the probability of winning matches. Shot creation ratio - It's simple. How many chances a manager's team creates.

- It's simple. How many chances a manager's team creates. Possession - Another fairly straightforward one - how much of the ball a team has.

Surprisingly, when the numbers are crunched, one man stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to the best statistical replacement. And despite the work Alonso's done in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, he doesn't come out on top.

Computer predicts Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool's six ideal replacements Manager Objective achievement Strategic intelligence Tactical command Attacking coefficient Success-adjusted attacking coefficient Shot conversion Shot creation Overall possession home/ away Overall rating Jurgen Klopp 568.90 75.93 6.39 27.59 20.95 43.95 1.68 : 1 64 / 60 151.0 Ruben Amorim 486.90 84.26 6.58 25.14 21.31 40.09 2.64 : 1 60 / 61 144.7 Julian Nagelsmann 429.20 98.04 3.76 20.49 18.93 40.54 2.13 : 1 68 / 63 128.0 Thomas Tuchel 511.10 74.19 3.65 20.52 15.13 35.26 2.57 : 1 61 / 64 119.5 Ange Postecoglou 362.70 72.22 5.11 23.18 17.11 45.83 1.61 : 1 64 / 65 116.5 Xabi Alonso 257.60 75.00 4.89 22.65 16.59 37.86 1.60 : 1 59 / 57 106.9 Roberto de Zerbi 283.30 50.00 2.36 20.98 10.44 31.91 1.45 : 1 63 / 62 71.3

6 Roberto de Zerbi - Brighton

Overall rating - 71.3

According to Carteret's data, despite his brief stint at Shakhtar Donetsk, De Zerbi's teams have been firmly mid-table, but their brutal assessment may be harsh given what he's done at Brighton. After Graham Potter left in 2022, many fans feared for the club, but the Italian has arguably improved them and even managed to guide them to the Europa League in his first season.

He's got the club playing some beautiful football and has established the side as one of the most feared clubs in the league. His biggest success as a coach so far came in 2021 when he won the Ukrainian Super Cup with Donetsk. During his time at Sassuolo, the club were arguably a mid-table club, but during De Zerbi's reign, he guided the club to eighth place two seasons in a row and missed out on European football in the 2020/21 season on goal difference.

5 Xabi Alonso - Bayer Leverkusen

Overall rating - 106.9

While the former Liverpool legend is a big favourite to take over the Merseyside outfit, he plays a completely different style of football to Klopp. Alonso traditionally plays a three at the back system but sometimes changes formations. Carteret found that the pace and attacking set-up of Alonso's teams do not attack or play with as much speed as Klopp's Liverpool team.

Alonso is enjoying a successful season with Leverkusen so far, but the fact that he tends to 'tinker' with formations, has put him low down on the list. Obviously, the Spaniard doesn't have as much experience compared with the other coaches on the list, but if he were to win the league, the Europa League and the DFB-Pokal, it may become a no-brainer for the Premier League giants to go after him.

4 Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham

Overall rating - 116.5

Many Liverpool fans will certainly be shocked to see Postecoglou's name mentioned. Carteret found some similarities between the Aussie and Klopp, with their strategic intelligence, tactical command, and shot creation ratio all remarkably similar. The new Spurs tactician has made a huge impact since arriving in north London, shown by the fact that Spurs barely look to have skipped a beat after they lost Harry Kane last summer. In fact, they've improved when you compare them to last season.

The Aussie made a name for himself in Japan, winning the title with Yokohama F. Marinos in his first season at the club before moving to Scottish heavyweights Celtic in 2021. In two seasons at the club, he won five trophies, including the league two times. While the Bhoys are expected to win the league, Postecoglou turned them into an incredible attacking side, with Celtic also playing some wonderful football.

3 Thomas Tuchel - Bayern Munich

Overall rating - 119.5

Following the news that Tuchel will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the German mastermind will certainly be a target for the Reds this summer. He ranks higher than any other manager, besides Klopp, when it comes to objective achievement, something which is underlined by his spell in the Premier League with Chelsea. The 50-year-old managed to get crucial results when it really mattered and even guided the Blues to their second ever Champions League title in 2021, defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on the way.

During his time in France with PSG, the German won two league titles with the club and even established the French giants as one of the best teams in Europe, narrowly losing the Champions League final in 2020 against Bayern Munich. While his current spell in Germany isn't going to plan, he's still a good manager for Liverpool to bring in.

2 Julian Nagelsmann - Germany national team

Overall rating - 128.0

While Nagelsmann will be fully focused on Euro 2024, he may be keeping one eye on Liverpool's managerial situation. The 36-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in the managerial world and has achieved a lot of success already. Despite having a defensive approach, it seems to have worked for his previous teams. According to the findings from Carteret, the German has the highest strategic intelligence rating of anyone on the list, with nobody able to match the way he prepares for games.

His methodical, patient and probing style of play has paid dividends in his managerial career so far. At Hoffenheim, he turned them from a mid-table, struggling, side into one of the most feared teams in Germany. In the 2017/18 season, he guided the club to third place in the Bundesliga - which was the best finish in the history of the club. In 2020 with RB Leipzig, he became the youngest coach to ever progress to the Champions League semi-finals, knocking out Atletico Madrid. And despite being sacked by Bayern, Nagelsmann still managed to win the Bundesliga. Looking at Thomas Tuchel's impact at the club, perhaps they were too hasty with their decision.

1 Ruben Amorim - Sporting Lisbon

Overall rating - 144.7

Much to the surprise of many fans, Amorim has emerged as Carteret's top candidate to replace Klopp. The Portuguese manager is a 'strong' candidate for the Liverpool job, with his stock rising after guiding Sporting to their first top-flight title in 19 years back in 2021. And looking at the data, Carteret Analytics revealed that all the analytics point to him "becoming a very compelling option as the next Liverpool manager.''

While he may not have the experience in a big league, his strategic intelligence rating as well as his tactical command rating make him the perfect manager to succeed at Anfield. Couple that with the fact he ranks highly in the attacking metrics too, and you have a well-rounded manager who could be the perfect option to inherit Klopp's job.