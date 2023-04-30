Jurgen Klopp appeared to injure himself celebrating Liverpool's last-minute winner against Tottenham.

After Richarlison had levelled for Spurs in stoppage time, Diogo Jota scored in the dying seconds to give Liverpool all three points and send Anfield into raptures.

Understandably, Klopp couldn't contain his emotions and his celebrations were captured on camera.

But his joy was cut short by what appeared to be a torn hamstring.

The Liverpool boss was even spotted limping down the tunnel at full-time.

Check out the moment below:

VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp appears to pull hamstring after Diogo Jota's winner

Tottenham go full 'Spursy' again

For the second week in a row, Tottenham went full 'Spursy', having worked so hard to get back in the game.

Similarly to last week's game against Newcastle, Ryan Mason's team conceded three times in the first 15 minutes – much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

After just three minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a beautiful cross from the right, only for Curtis Jones to be left unmarked at the back post.

Then, just four minutes later, Luis Diaz scored his first goal since returning from injury, following a neat cut back from Dutch star Cody Gakpo.

And when Cristian Romero slid in dangerously on Gakpo in the 15th minute, the referee had little choice but to point to the spot.

Despite missing his previous two penalties, Mohamed Salah made no mistake this time around and drilled the ball home.

At this point, the game seemed done, yet Harry Kane pulled one back before half-time to give them hope.

And in the second half, Spurs were no doubt the better side. Son Heung-min added a second in the 77th minute and Richarlison looked to be the hero when he scored his first league goal of the season in the 93rd minute.

The drama was not over there though and, almost immediately from the restart, Jota intercepted Lucas Moura's back pass and slotted home.

VIDEO: Diogo Jota scores winner vs Spurs

Spurs' European hopes dented

A matter of weeks ago, Spurs appeared to be on course for a Champions League spot next season.

But now the north London club find themselves in sixth place, having been leapfrogged by Liverpool.

What's more, Spurs are on the same points as Aston Villa in seventh and are just three points ahead of Brighton, who have three games in hand.