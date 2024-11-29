Jurgen Klopp's luxurious former mansion is now up for sale, beating the likes of a 27-bedroom manor house and a grade-1 listed abbey to become Rightmove's most-viewed property in 2024. The revered German coach left his job as manager of Liverpool in May. Several months later, the six-bedroom home he was renting from the Merseyside club was put on the market at an eye-watering asking price of £4.25 million.

A home fit for footballing royalty nestled in the quaint suburbia of Freshfield, Formby, the detached house offers everything a modern football manager could desire. Located on Victoria Road, which is often nicknamed 'Millionaire's Row', the lavish seven-bathroom mansion features a swimming pool complex with a shower and sauna, four reception rooms, and a separate entertainment building with a spa and a gym on the first floor, as well as a trophy room, which would have been well-stocked in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his time as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp won eight trophies, including a Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the club's first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool has been associated with the property for 20 years, and a handful of its former residents include former manager Brendan Rodgers and legendary midfielder Steven Gerrard, currently the manager of Al-Ettifaq, who originally bought the property in 2005. Despite Rodgers and Klopp having lived in the mansion in the past, Arne Slot elected to live elsewhere after being hired to manage the Reds, putting the property back on the market.

Inside Klopp's Palatial Former Residence

The saying suggests that Klopp built the house for his predecessor, Slot, to put the roof on it. Of course, this isn't about either of the Liverpool manager's choice of home, but after seeing the luxury that the former lapped up during his nine-year Anfield tenure, any jokes about houses now seem like a stretch. To cut a long story short, the German enjoyed a king-sized life - and that isn't just in the form of his bed size.

With its own swimming pool complex, a separate entertaining building, and a host of other features, it’s described as 'the ultimate relaxation oasis.' It has a glass leisure building, which houses a gym, treatment room and bar area. The property even comes equipped with a trophy room, kitted out with fitted cupboards with sliding glass doors and display shelving, as well as its very own barber shop.

Giving insight into the home's allure, William Goulden, Head of Sales at Berkeley Shaw in Liverpool, said: "This is an exceptional home in a beautiful part of the country." John Baybut, the managing director, added:

"The property has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym and spa, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, private parking for ample number of cars, a large rear garden and more. It is located a short distance from Freshfield train station."

The property beat a £45m refurbished 19th century Grade II listed Georgian home on Britain's most expensive street - Buckingham Gate, London - among other luxurious residences such as an abbey in Oxford as the most viewed property on Rightmove for 2024.

According to Rightmove's property expert, Tim Bannister: "From a luxurious former football manager's residence to a historic Grade I listed Abbey, the most viewed homes of the year reflect the wide-ranging dreams of home-hunters this year across Great Britain. Whether it's a property fit for royalty opposite Buckingham Palace, or a stunning family home, these remarkable listings showcase the unique charm and diversity of the UK housing market, offering something for everyone."