Highlights Liverpool missed out on the title in 2018-19 despite racking up 97 points.

Manchester City, who finished on 98 points, struggled in their penultimate game of the season before Vincent Kompany scored a screamer to beat Leicester.

James Maddison was playing for Leicester that day and Klopp jokingly blamed the midfielder for not closing Kompany down.

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of his final Liverpool match this weekend when they host Wolves in their last Premier League game of the season. The German leaves with a reputation as one of the best managers in the club's history.

It it set to be an emotional day on Merseyside, with Klopp bidding farewell after nine years in the Anfield hot seat. During his time at the club, Klopp has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups as well as other trophies.

Liverpool also reached two more Champions League finals, losing them both to Real Madrid, and took two more Premier League title races right down to the wire. In 2018-19, Liverpool ended the campaign on 97 points - one fewer than champions Manchester City.

City won the final 14 matches of that campaign to pip Liverpool to the crown, but the Blues' penultimate match was not straight forward, as they required a 70th-minute long-range strike from Vincent Kompany to get past Leicester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 97 points, Klopp's 2018-19 Liverpool team hold the record for the highest points tally as a runner-up in Premier League history.

Klopp Recalls Kompany Strike

"Now I don't like James Maddison"

Outgoing Liverpool boss Klopp recalled how he watched the match on television at home, and was left raging with James Maddison's failure to close Kompany down as the Belgian strode forward with the ball before lashing it into the top corner.

Klopp told The Redmen TV: "The moment when Vinnie Kompany fires the ball there, I'm really happy I didn't have a stroke in that moment, because that's how it must feel.

"I know exactly how I was: lying on the sofa, watching, and thinking, 'Maddison, Maddison, block him, block him, close him down' - and since then I don't like Maddison!

"I was angry with [Leicester manager] Brendan [Rodgers] that day because he should have taken him (Maddison) off. He was tired. Leicester played a really good first half, after that they should have scored. It's just a personal thing. Of course, I have no problem with this player."

Klopp's Final Pre-Match Press Conference

Outgoing boss talks of emotional final week

Meanwhile, Klopp's final pre-match press conference as Liverpool boss took place on Friday morning, and the Reds boss spoke of the emotion he has experienced this week ahead of his Anfield farewell. He said: "[It's been the] most intense week of my life, saying goodbyes to so many people. We don't have to pretend it's a normal week.

"This is the final game, then holiday, so it's business as usual, but while knowing everything will be different. The players said goodbye yesterday. We had a barbecue, a goodbye celebration. I don't know exactly how many shirts I signed last week. I think now everyone has one. Saying goodbye is never nice, saying it without feeling hurt would mean the time together was not great, and I had a great time."