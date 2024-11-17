Key Takeaways Jurgen Klopp transformed Liverpool with consistent top-four finishes and eight trophies.

Jurgen Klopp's nine-year reign at Anfield will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans. The German coach arrived from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015 and inherited an underperforming and inconsistent Reds team. He'd soon oversee one of the most impressive transformations of a club in Premier League history.

When Klopp touched down on Merseyside, Liverpool were 10th in the Premier League and struggled to compete with English football's big guns. He achieved top-four finishes in seven of his nine seasons, including a title-winning 2019-2020 campaign. He won eight major trophies at Anfield, including the UEFA Champions League.

The 57-year-old was also heralded for his work in developing talents such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Those four played a significant role in Klopp's successful reign, but Jordan Henderson's influence perhaps goes unnoticed.

Henderson, 34, was captain for eight seasons of the Klopp era and held a close bond with his boss until his controversial departure. The English midfielder headed to the Saudi Pro League and joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, a transfer that garnered widespread backlash for many reasons, just like his ex-manager's new role with Red Bull.

Henderson's Acrimonious Anfield Exit

The ex-Liverpool skipper felt betrayed by Klopp

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for a reported £20 million. He was handed the Reds' captaincy just months before Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield. The duo boasted similar personality traits, a burning desire to win, and always putting the team first. His boss alluded to this years later with a glowing verdict of his captain:

"He’s captain of my side because he was captain when I arrived here, and I saw no need to change it – that’s maybe the biggest compliment. I obviously didn’t know Hendo when I arrived here; I knew him as a player but not as a person. He brings everything you need to lead a football team."

This led to success for Klopp and his skipper, who made 304 appearances under him, posting 13 goals and 29 assists. From a leadership standpoint, it was a match made in heaven and lasted until July 2023.

Speculation started to grow over Henderson's future heading into the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign. The Merseysiders fell out of the top four for the first time since Klopp's debut season at Anfield.

Henderson claims he wanted to stay put, but that wasn't the club's or his manager's vision. He told The Standard months after leaving for Saudi giants Al-Ettifaq in a contentious £12 million deal:

"I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted. I knew that time would come at some point. I didn’t think it would be now. And I had to accept that."

The England international was adamant he had a good relationship with Klopp, but he felt the Reds didn't fight to keep him at the club. He added:

"That's not to say that they forced me out of the club or they were saying they wanted me to leave, but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay."

Henderson linked up with Liverpool hero Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, and his morals were questioned, given that he'd advocated LGBTQ+ rights in the past. It was a nightmare spell for the 81-cap England international in Saudi Arabia, as he failed to adapt despite posting five assists in 19 games as the club's captain.

The Suderland-born midfielder swiftly returned to European football with Ajax six months later. He wasn't part of Klopp's farewell at the end of last season but could be looking to follow in his former gaffer's footsteps.

Henderson's Future Career Options

Henderson ponders coaching post-retirement

Henderson is in the twilight of his career and pondering what's next, with just over a year left on his contract with Ajax. He's still a prominent member of the Eredivisie giants' team, appearing 19 times so far this season with two assists.

There has been talk of a potential return to Sunderland, but Henderson hinted recently that he may see out his career at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He said regarding a potential future in coaching:

"I am thinking about it, but I haven’t decided yet. I am focusing on the last years of my career first. When my contract here expires, I will be 36 years old. Then I will see how I am physically and what Ajax wants. I may end my career here. It could very well be."

Many of Henderson's peers have taken up managerial roles after ending their playing careers. Gerrard, Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), and Wayne Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) are former teammates who have become coaches.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-11-24.