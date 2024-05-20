Highlights Jurgen Klopp will now take a well-earned break after taking charge of his final Liverpool match on Sunday.

Klopp is expected to attend the Champions League final at Wembley as a guest of Borussia Dotmund.

The German has previously emphasised the need for a private life while still leaving future coaching opportunities open.

Jurgen Klopp's immediate plans following his departure from Liverpool on Sunday involve attending the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1st and games during Euro 2024 before a well-earned break, according to the Athletic's Oliver Kay.

Klopp will take a brief break from football management and retreat into a private life following his departure from the Premier League club, as reports and direct quotes suggest the 56-year-old isn't likely to jump at a new job any time soon.

With Feyenoord's Arne Slot ready to take the reins, Klopp and Liverpool parted ways this weekend, with the German reportedly proud of the position he left the club in. Klopp bid farewell to the Anfield faithful in an emotive address following Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wolves on Merseyside, and led the crowd in song for the incoming Slot.

Klopp is Planning Long Break

In January, Klopp announced he would leave at the end of the season after nine years in charge due to draining energy levels. This weekend, he revealed his new intentions, as Kay reported in somewhat stark terms, writing: 'No, he’s leaving. The show really is over.'

The journalist continued after an emotional few weeks at the end of the season: 'Klopp will soon leave Merseyside for good. He plans to go to the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1 as a guest of his former club Dortmund and take in some European Championship games in Germany this summer, but he insists he will take a long break before contemplating whether he has another coaching job in him.'

The "normal one" will most likely make honoured appearances back in England next season, but similarly to the European finals, he has claimed that it will be in a fan capacity.

Klopp Reveals Need for "Private Life" Amid Support for Slot

In his post-match address that was rounded off by trademark fist pumps in front of the Kop, Klopp himself revealed what was on the horizon in the coming months. His wife and family have moved more into focus after years of dedication earned Liverpool a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup under the German.

He said:

"A private life must be planned and I didn't plan anything yet because I was here. Probably Ulla (Sandrock, his wife) will update me where we go, but I follow happily."

He continued, leaving the door open to a later return to management:

"I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again, but I understand because, obviously, it seems to be a drug because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something. "Other people can do it in different ways, I have to be all-in, I have to be the spark, I have to be the energy, I have to be all these kind of things and I'm empty. You only have to look outside which clubs are obviously available. There will be opportunities, but I don't sit here and think, 'Maybe in a year's time I take that.'"

Another intriguing aspect of Klopp's leaving party, was when he marked his farewell at Liverpool by chanting the name of Arne Slot. Wearing a red hoodie with the words "I'll Never Walk Alone" on the back, Klopp regaled the home fans with the song "Arne Slot, la la la la la" - to the tune of "Live is Life" by Austrian band Opus.

Slot announced his move to Liverpool recently after speculation ultimately grew in early May. He is due to arrive on Merseyside after three eventful years with Feyenoord that saw the Rotterdam club win one Eredivisie title, the Dutch Cup and reach the Europa Conference League final.

Slot was also the recipient of the Rinus Michels Award, which is handed out to the best Dutch manager and is supported by the official football coaches union. He won this in both 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Slot turned down Tottenham interest 12 months ago and clearly joins the Reds with Klopp's backing. He will assume the role of the club's 23rd full-time manager at the start of next term.