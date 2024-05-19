Highlights Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Arne Slot as a "really good manager" and said the "club is in good hands" with the Dutchman.

Klopp will manage his last Reds game on Sunday, with Wolves visiting Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

The German boss has also penned an open letter to the people of Liverpool ahead of his departure, detailing his love for the city.

Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool's decision to bring in Arne Slot as his replacement. It has been all but officially confirmed that the Dutch manager will take over at Anfield this summer, with Klopp departing the Premier League after a brilliant nine-year stint on Merseyside.

Slot arrives with a reputation as one of the most promising young managers in Europe and backed up his Eredivisie title win with Feyenoord last season by claiming the Dutch Cup last month. Klopp is undoubtedly a hugely tough act to follow for Slot, but the German has told Liverpool supporters that the club is in good hands.

Klopp Backs Slot

Club is in good hands under Dutchman, says Klopp

“I liked the signings a lot," Klopp said in his final pre-game press conference. "Who the club is bringing in, I like them all. We have a good team, a really good manager is coming in - and we have all these guys too." He added:

"The club is in good hands. People might worry about the future but I’m not. I really want the club to do well. It is not that I am thinking ‘my God, how will that all go?' No, no. It is fine.

“But they will have to do it themselves and speak about themselves. Yes there are a lot of changes staff-wise, but that is how it is. We are all fine. You work in football and then normally, after a year or two, you move on to the next club. We were privileged to be able to work for this long at this outstanding club. For such a long time, it was an honour and a privilege and now the next ones can do it.”

Klopp will take charge of his last match as Liverpool manager on Sunday when Wolves visit Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season. It is certain to be an emotional occasion as Klopp bids farewell to the club he took charge of in 2015.

Klopp's Open Letter to People of Liverpool

"A place we fell in love with"

Ahead of his departure, Klopp penned an open letter to the people of Liverpool in the city's local newspaper, the Liverpool ECHO. It said: "No matter where you go in Liverpool and no matter who you speak to, the people want to talk about football. Not just chat either. Every single word comes with a passion and a love for the game.

"Of course, I am of the Red side and always will be now but I know from experience that the same is absolutely true of the Blue side. Living close to the River Mersey clearly has this effect on people. Tomorrow will be the last time that I manage Liverpool FC and it will be an occasion when we will once again look to do our supporters proud but it will also be an opportunity to remember the times that we have had together.

"For me, all of those memories will come with love and with thanks for the time I have had here. Liverpool is a city that we lived in and worked in but it is also a place that we fell in love with. We owe it so much. All that remains for me now is to wish all of you the very best for the future. Liverpool deserves that. YOU deserve that."