Life under Jurgen Klopp, for the majority of Liverpool’s stars, was sweet. The German combined an attacking brand of football with a loyalty to the club, its endearing fanbase and its surrounding area – but there is a plethora of stars that are thriving more during the infancy of Arne Slot’s stewardship.

Bergentheim-born Slot, who has the Reds firing on all cylinders at the top of the Premier League tree, has won 15 of his first 17 games in charge both domestically and on the European stage, all while getting the best out of Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and the like.

The new regime under the former Feyenoord custodian is looking ever so rosy with the post-Klopp era proving not to be as onerous as many believed it would be with boyhood fan Curtis Jones, 23, also finding his feet under the fresh management.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jones played 132 times under Klopp – the 36th most-appearances under the German tactician.

Often remaining the coolest man on the pitch when playing, the 23-year-old has proven his weight in gold among the Anfield faithful since becoming a regular for the senior side, and he’s recently suggested that playing under Slot has been a joyous experience thus far.

Jones Gives Pointed Salute to Slot and Co

‘The most important thing is that I'm playing with a smile on my face’

Close

Liverpool-born Jones made his England debut against Greece, scored his wonderfully back-heeled goal in the 83rd-minute, and followed up his Man of the Match display with his first match in the fabled white of the one-time World Cup champions at the Home of Football, Wembley.

It was a week that he, of course, will never forget, but he has Slot and Co to thank for his soar in performances since the new campaign got underway.

The one-time Premier League winner did feature heavily under Klopp, but there was seldom an outing where he was hailed as the go-to guy in the centre of the park – but under Slot, that has regularly become the case.

As the youngster prepared to break his senior England duck, he saluted club boss Slot and his well-drilled entourage for his upturn in form, with him notching the solitary goal and two assists in the 2024/25 Premier League season. The central midfielder, per The Mirror, said:

“I feel that I'm at the point now where I'm enjoying it the most that I have. I say that in terms of style of play that suits me and the love that I'm getting from the coaches and the staff all around.

“Arne and his staff have come in and the style of play and everything is changing - the way we go and press and stuff,” he continued. “I think it suits me more. As a fresh start I'll give it everything I can.

Jones, who made his debut under former boss Klopp in 2019, insisted there is a level of joy playing under the new Liverpool manager and that he finds himself strutting his stuff with a grin, from ear to ear, on his face.

“I’m really enjoying it, and the most important thing is that I'm playing with a smile on my face.”

The Future of Jones’ Role for Liverpool and England

Midfielder puts together a compelling case to be a starter for both

Close

The Liverpool man’s quick feet, subtle movement and passing range provide his club and country a quandary to sort. Not only does he offer a sense of control in the engine room, but his eye for a pass allows him to be his side’s de facto creator.

At club level, Jones has added a glimmer of maturity to his well-rounded tool kit, proving that he has what it takes to rub shoulders with the likes of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister – who are two of Slot’s first names on the team sheet.

Curtis Jones - Liverpool Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Liverpool 146 17 18 10/1 Liverpool U21 34 13 6 1/0 Liverpool U18 29 15 6 2/0 Liverpool UEFA U19 18 13 3 4/0

For England, there is a spot with his name on it. Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Arsenal’s Declan Rice are both non-negotiable picks in the eyes of those in the Three Lions echo chamber – but Jones has all the tools to make up the final third of their midfield constellation.

Over the summer, in the final against Spain, Gareth Southgate’s side lost to opponents who established control of the centre – and perhaps missed the influence of someone of Jones’ ilk and style of play.

Related Predicting Thomas Tuchel's First England Squad Incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel has some big calls to make in his first England squad.

Steven Gerrard, following Jones’ senior England debut under interim boss Lee Carsley, took to Instagram to praise the engine room operator, all while throwing shade at the Football Association for being late to the party.

“What a player. Fine the FA and all the coaches for being late.”

But does the Liverpool skipper have a point? Jones, who won the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award in 2019/20, is still waiting patiently to coherently earn his stripes on the international stage with Thomas Tuchel yet to assess whether he has a long-term future with the Three Lions.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/11/24