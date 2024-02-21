Highlights Klopp's legacy at Liverpool includes winning every trophy possible, including the Premier League in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool as manager at the end of the 2023/2024 season in February 2024, sending shockwaves around the world. His legacy as Liverpool is undeniable, winning every single trophy possible including the Premier League in 2020.

He has set England's top flight alight with his charisma and tactics. Because of this, he is adored by the fans on Merseyside, who have seen him transform an under-performing club into one that now competes to win the biggest trophies in the world.

Klopp's spell at Liverpool was his second spell at a major European club — and thus he has managed an almost countless number of finals. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to analyse every major final he has managed. Of the 13 he's managed, he's lost seven, highlighting how even if he is one of the sport's greatest-ever managers, he is still capable of losing.

For this article, we have not included the Community Shield or German Super Cup, both of which are not often seen as 'major trophies'.

Year Competition Final Score Win/Loss 2022 Champions League Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid Loss 2022 FA Cup Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens) Win 2022 EFL Cup Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (11-10 on pens) Win 2019 Club World Cup Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (aet) Win 2019 UEFA Super Cup Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on pens) Win 2019 Champions League Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Win 2018 Champions League Liverpool 1-3 Real Madrid Loss 2016 Europa League Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla Loss 2016 EFL Cup Liverpool 1-1 Man City (1-3 on pens) Loss 2015 DFB-Pokal Dortmund 1-3 Wolfsburg Loss 2014 DFB-Pokal Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich Loss 2013 Champions League Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich Loss 2012 DFB-Pokal Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich Win

Dortmund 5-2 Bayern Munich, 2012

DFB-Pokal

To begin, Klopp's first major final came in the form of the DFB-Pokal in 2012 with Dortmund. As the German equivalent of the FA Cup, it holds immense prestige within the country. Klopp kick-started his spell in major finals against bitter rivals Bayern Munich on this occasion. They won 5-2 at the Olympiastadion, with goals from Shinji Kagawa, Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski securing victory. It was a memorable moment for every Dortmund fan in Berlin as they continued their success by winning the Bundesliga in the same season. It was some start for Klopp's final record.

Key Information Stadium Olympiastadion Dortmund Goalscorers Kagawa 3' Hummels 41' (pen.) Lewandowski 45+1', 58', 81' Opposition Goalscorers Robben 25' (pen.) Ribéry 75'

Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich, 2013

Champions League

However, a year later, Bayern got payback on Dortmund. The German giants defeated Klopp's side 2-1 in the Champions League final at Wembley, thanks to goals from Mario Manduzukic and Arjen Robben - Man of the Match at the 'home of football'. Robben's in particular arrived in the 89th minute to break the hearts of Dortmund fans. Bayern bounced back from losing the 2012 Champions League final to Chelsea on this occasion — and it saw the beginning of Klopp's unwanted poor record in finals in Europe's biggest competition. Even an equaliser from Ilkay Gundogan couldn't save them that day. German football was at its peak.

Key Information Stadium Wembley Dortmund Goalscorers Gundogan 68' Opposition Goalscorers Manduzukic 60', Robben 89'

Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich, 2014

DFB-Pokal

There's a noticeable spell for Klopp's finals in Germany because three of them occurred against Bayern Munich. It epitomised the state of German football as the country's two best clubs consistently battled one another on the biggest stage. On this occasion in 2014, Dortmund lost once again to their bitter rivals, this time in extra time. Losing to your biggest rivals is bad enough, but two goals from Robben and Thomas Muller broke their hearts once again. It was an uneventful match in Berlin until extra time, but it once again highlighted how Klopp couldn't consistently beat Bayern in the biggest matches.

Key Information Stadium Olympiastadion Dortmund Goalscorers None Opposition Goalscorers Robben 107', Muller 120'

Dortmund 1-3 Wolfsburg, 2015

DFB-Pokal

Klopp's ending in Germany didn't have the fairytale everyone wished for. Dortmund lost the 2015 DFB-Pokal final to Wolfsburg in Berlin, thanks to goals from Luis Gustavo, Kevin De Bruyne and Bas Dost. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave them the lead in the fifth minute, but Klopp's side were unable to hold out. It meant that Klopp lost three of the four major finals he managed with Dortmund — and the defeat to Wolfsburg made it three in a row. It's an unwanted record for any manager, but - at the time - no one knew Klopp was about to dominate English football.

Key Information Stadium Olympiastadion Dortmund Goalscorers Aubameyang 5' Opposition Goalscorers Gustavo 22', De Bruyne 33', Dost 38'

Liverpool 1-1 Man City (1-3 on pens), 2016

EFL Cup

Klopp took over a struggling Liverpool side in 2015, but he quickly fought his way into finals in England. His first challenge came in the form of Middle Eastern-owned Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, but unfortunately for Klopp, he continued his poor record in finals. Fernandinho gave Man City the lead before Philippe Coutinho equalised in the 83rd minute. It went the distance to penalties, but the Reds were denied from the spot by Willy Caballero in between the sticks for Man City. Despite their failure to win the competition, it foreshadowed a successful era for the club.

Key Information Stadium Wembley Liverpool Goalscorers Coutinho 83' Opposition Goalscorers Fernandinho 49'

Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla, 2016

Europa League

However, the EFL Cup wasn't the only final for Klopp and Liverpool in 2016. Just a couple of months later, they travelled to Switzerland to play in the Europa League final. On their way to the final, they dramatically beat Klopp's former side Dortmund in the knockout stages, but it wasn't to be the case in the final. Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool the lead in the 35th minute, providing them with hope of European glory. But it soon came crashing down. Kevin Gameiro equalised for Europa League kings Sevilla before Coke scored twice to seal the victory. A night to forget for Klopp and his fifth major final defeat in a row.

Key Information Stadium St. Jakob-Park Liverpool Goalscorers Sturridge 35' Opposition Goalscorers Gameiro 46', Coke 64', 70'

Liverpool 1-3 Real Madrid, 2018

Champions League

If you thought the major final defeats for Klopp would stop with the Europa League, you would be mistaken. Liverpool reached the final of the Champions League in 2018 after dramatically beating Roma in the semi-finals. Their fans were dreaming of glory due to their spectacular attack of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Yet it all went wrong. Salah went off injured in the final before goalkeeper Loris Karius had a horror show in between the sticks. He gifted Karim Benzema the opener and Gareth Bale his second goal. Those two goals were sandwiched by a stunning overhead kick from the Welshman which won the match for Real Madrid.

Key Information Stadium Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex Liverpool Goalscorers Mane 55' Opposition Goalscorers Benzema 51', Bale 63', 83'

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham, 2019

Champions League

However, after six major final defeats in a row, Liverpool and Klopp finally tasted glory. It came in the form of one of the most uneventful and anti-climatic Champions League finals of all time, but they didn't care a single bit. Moussa Sissoko gave a penalty away for English rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the opening minute, which Salah converted emphatically. From that point onwards, Spurs dominated possession, only to be denied by Alisson Becker consistently. Eventually, Belgian Divock Origi sealed victory to bring home their sixth Champions League trophy and Klopp's first. It was a dream night for Liverpool in Madrid.

Key Information Stadium Metropolitano Stadium Liverpool Goalscorers Salah 2', Origi 87' Opposition Goalscorers None

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on pens), 2019

UEFA Super Cup

Due to winning the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season, Liverpool qualified for the UEFA Super Cup in the following season — and they won it in dramatic circumstances. Facing Europa League winners Chelsea was always going to be a challenge, yet two goals from Mane helped them on their way. Olivier Giroud and Jorginho both scored for Chelsea as the game went the distance to the end of extra time, but - in the end - it proved meaningless, as Liverpool triumphed on penalties 5-4. The Super Cup is not as prestigious as other tournaments, but it still counts.

Key Information Stadium Vodafone Park, Beskitas Liverpool Goalscorers Mane 48', 95' Opposition Goalscorers Giroud 36', Jorginho 101'

Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo (aet), 2019

Club World Cup

It wasn't just the Super Cup Liverpool won because of their success in the Champions League. They also won the Club World Cup on the eve of Christmas in 2019, beating Brazilian giants Flamengo in the final. Taking place in the Middle East, the tournament put each continent's champions up against one another. Liverpool went in as firm favourites, yet they were made to work for the final. Only a 99th-minute goal from Firmino could secure victory for Liverpool, as Klopp won his first and only Club World Cup trophy. It hasn't lived long in the memory.

Key Information Stadium Khalifa International Stadium Liverpool Goalscorers Firmino 99' Opposition Goalscorers None

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (11-10 on pens), 2022

EFL Cup

There was a two-and-a-half-year wait between their Club World Cup final and their next, coming in the form of the EFL Cup final in 2022. 0–0 matches are normally dull and uneventful. After all, no one scored, but that wasn't the case on this occasion. It was an end-to-end game which saw both teams look dangerous. Chelsea and Liverpool both thought they had taken the lead, only for VAR to deny them their moment under the spotlight. In the end, it went to penalties. After 20 successful penalties, Kepa Arrizabalaga won the tournament for Liverpool as he blazed his penalty over the bar. It was a moment to forget for him, but not for Klopp and Liverpool.

Key Information Stadium Wembley Liverpool Goalscorers None Opposition Goalscorers None

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens), 2022

FA Cup

If you thought the EFL Cup final would be the only 0-0 match between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2022, you would be wrong. The FA Cup final also hosted these two teams under the sun at Wembley — and this one had the same outcome. It wasn't as entertaining as the EFL Cup final, but Liverpool held their nerve to take the match to penalties. Liverpool won the shootout 6-5 as Kostas Tsimikas scored the deciding penalty after Chelsea academy prodigy Mason Mount missed beforehand. It was a cruel moment for the Englishman, but it gifted Klopp his first and only FA Cup.

Key Information Stadium Wembley Liverpool Goalscorers None Opposition Goalscorers None

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid, 2022

Champions League

Last, but not least, as Klopp prepares to leave, we have taken a look at his last-ever Champions League final with Liverpool. They narrowly missed out on the Premier League title the week before, but they still wanted to win the treble. Crowd trouble and police mismanagement overshadowed the pre-match buildup in Paris, but - on the pitch - it was a match to forget for Liverpool. Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid the lead midway through the second half before Thibaut Courtois produced one of the greatest goalkeeping performances of all time to keep Real Madrid in front. Heartbreak for Liverpool, as their incredible season ended in disappointment.

Key Information Stadium Stade de France Liverpool Goalscorers None Opposition Goalscorers Vinicius Junior 59'