Jurgen Klopp had an interesting reaction after his previous comments about spending big in football aged quite poorly. The Liverpool boss was a huge opponent of spending large fees on players, and had been vocally critical about it in the past, but has since clearly had a change of heart, with the Reds reportedly set to make Moises Caicedo the third most expensive signing in football history at £111m.

Of course, his comments from 2016 were naturally brought up during a recent press conference, and his reaction to them was quite interesting, to say the least.

Klopp's certainly not the only one who's been splashing the cash lately, with numerous clubs spending above the odds on talent this summer, but considering his comments about fees in the past, it is surprising to see him join the trend.

What did Jurgen Klopp once say about spending big?

In 2016, less than a year after his arrived at Anfield, Klopp was fairly vocal in his criticism about Paul Pogba's transfer to Manchester United after the Red Devils spent £93.2m on the Frenchman.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager was against spending such a big figure on just one player, and wasn't afraid to let the world know it.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Klopp said, per the Mirror: "If you bring one player in for £100m, and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney.

"Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."

The German was so against the big fees being thrown around that he claimed he wouldn't spend that sort of money even if he had it available to him.

Klopp went on to even reveal that he would leave football and quit his role as manager before he would spend that type of money on a player, saying: "The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together."

In hindsight, with Caicedo set to become the most expensive Premier League signing of all time and Klopp seemingly going nowhere, those comments haven't aged too well at all.

It didn't take long after the news of the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder's pending deal was revealed that Klopp's old comments about the Pogba deal quickly resurfaced, and the Reds' manager was even asked about them in a press conference.

After he publicly announced that a deal had been agreed for Caicedo, a journalist in the room asked the German about his previous comments criticising clubs spending such big fees on their transfers and asked whether he had changed his view on the matter, or was merely adapting to the modern game.

Klopp responded openly and honestly, with a pretty revealing answer where he admitted he had been wrong with his initial comments, but still wasn't happy with the amount of money that was now being thrown around in football.

"Do I like it? No," he said. "But, did I realise I was wrong? Yes, definitely. Definitely. That's the way it goes."

While refusing to point the blame at anyone, he did credit the Saudi Pro League's recent surge and the activity done there as playing a part in some of the fees being so high these days.

With several key figures leaving the Liverpool midfield this summer, including Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, the club had a lot of work to do in replacing those stars. Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, adding Caicedo feels like a necessity and will likely prove to be worth the fee in the future, regardless of how against it Klopp seemed to be several years ago.