Summary Ki-Jana Hoever, was once labeled as an exceptional player by Jurgen Klopp.

Hoever left Liverpool for Wolves but has failed to make an impact at Molineux.

The Dutch defender has not played in the Premier League for three seasons.

There are very few managers who have quite the eye for talent like former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The German has discovered and developed some of the biggest names over the last decade and a half, from Robert Lewandowski to Trent Alexander-Arnold. In fact, his ability to make the most out of the squad available to him and recruit effectively is how the Reds went from obscurity to one of the best teams in Europe over the course of his reign, though.

That doesn't mean every player that Klopp believes will go on to become a great will reach those heights. After all, it is incredibly difficult to predict the journey of any footballer, as the likes of Marca have found out in years gone by. And one man Klopp didn't get right is Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Dutch defender first arrived at the Merseyside outfit in 2018 and received high praise from his former manager, who called him a 'sensational young player.' However, since leaving the club, things have not exactly gone according to plan for the 23-year-old.

Hoever's Struggles Since Leaving Wolves

The defender joins Wolves in 2020

Hoever originally made the move to England as a teenager, when he opted to leave Ajax for Anfield, much in the same way that many have speculated Jorrel Hato will in the not-too-distant future. Shortly after the move, Klopp was full of positives for the new arrival, implying that he was set to become a star for the future.

"Ki-Jana is a wonderful kid and a sensational young player who can learn so much," the former German boss stated, as per the Mirror. "You forget so quickly these boys are so young.

"He’s still 17, it’s just crazy. But everything will be fine, he’s a fantastic footballer and I’m really happy that we have him for longer."

Yet plans for him to be at Liverpool 'for longer' didn't exactly pan out, as the defender was used as part of the deal that saw striker Diogo Jota leave Molineux in favour for the six-time European champions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hoever made his Liverpool debut against Wolves in a 2-1 defeat in January 2019.

While losing Jota was a bitter blow to the Black Country side, the fact they were gaining an exciting young star softened it a little, and Hoever remained part of the plans during his first two seasons at the club. All in all, he made 25 appearances across his first two terms, seemingly emphasising the fact that the player made the right call to leave, as he stated immediately after his departure:

"It wasn’t an easy choice, but it wasn’t that hard either. I knew my playing time would be more than at Liverpool, that’s why I made the decision. I thought it was the best thing for my career in the moment."

However, since then, the youngster has matured but found himself not part of the Premier League club's plans. In fact, his last game for them came in 2022. Since then, the Dutch Under-21 international has not come close to a return to the side, having been shipped out on three separate loan spells.

How Hoever Has Managed During Loan Spells

The defender has played for PSV, Stoke City and Auxerre

The first of Hoever's temporary switches came at the start of the 2022-2023 season, as he returned to the Netherlands to join PSV Eindhoven. Again, though, his game time was limited, making just eight appearances before his loan was cut short in January. This saw him move to Stoke City, where he had his most consistent run.

After impressing enough during the second half of the 2022-2023 campaign, the Potters renewed his loan for another year, and he ended up featuring a total of 61 times, even managing eight goals and grabbing a further six assists.

This would still not be enough to impress his parent club, as this time he was sent to France, where he turns out for AJ Auxerre, becoming a regular for the Ligue 1 team. However, that now means that he has entered his third year without featuring for Wolves, leading to questions over whether or not he has a long-term future at Molineux.

Hoever himself has revealed he doesn't know whether he will stay at Wolves, stating: "I still believe I can play in the Premier League. But in terms of Wolves, and my future there, I just don’t know.

"It’s not only what I think and want. It’s also what the club decides. I am just focused on Auxerre at the moment and after this season we can re-evaluate and see what the future holds."