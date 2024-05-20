Highlights Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool after taking charge of his final game at the weekend.

Gary Lineker has suggested that he's heard a rumour of Klopp returning to Borussia Dortmund.

Despite burnout, Klopp might not be done with football just yet.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now managed his last game at Anfield after previously announcing that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and BBC pundit Gary Lineker has shared that he's heard a rumour that he could become the president of Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp has made it very clear over the last few months that he needed a break from being in the dugout, so seeing the German manager announcing that he will be joining another club would be a surprise. We're likely to see Klopp out of the management game for the foreseeable future, but it will be interesting to see whether he remains in the game, as Lineker has hinted.

Klopp Could be Heading Back to Dortmund

Lineker has dropped a rumour on the Liverpool boss

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, BBC pundit Lineker has suggested that he's heard a rumour that Klopp could be heading back to Dortmund, but not as a manager. The former Everton forward claims that he could be on his way to the Bundesliga outfit to take up a role as president, if rumours are to be believed...

"I'll also be interested to see what Klopp does net. I think he will definitely take some time out. I think he's genuine when he says he was running out of energy. You can see why that job is so demanding. There will be a battle for him in a year or so's time. They'll be lining up for a year or so's time. I heard a little rumour he might end up being Borussia Dortmund, I don't know if there's any truth in that."

Despite feeling like he's running out of energy as a manager, there's no doubt Klopp won't want to be out of the game for too long. Whether a role behind the scenes would be of interest to him remains to be seen, but it's likely to be a less demanding and stressful position than managing a side.

A role in the boardroom of Dortmund might be something that would be of interest to Klopp when he retires from management completely, but it feels like his time as a manager is far from over. The German coach has achieved great things with Liverpool and although it would be nice to end on a high, he still has plenty to give.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has averaged 2.07 points per game during his time as Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp Announces Slot Arrival at Liverpool

The German manager chanted his name

After the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp took to the pitch with it being his final match in charge. The German manager gave a speech to the supporters after almost 10 years in charge, and he decided to start a chant about Slot, who looks set to make the move to Merseyside in the near future.

The appointment is yet to be officially announced by the Reds, but it appears Klopp took matters into his own hands.

