Highlights Klopp leaves Liverpool with a legacy of eight trophies, including a historic Champions League win in 2019.

The Reds have also won the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Premier League title under Klopp's leadership.

Klopp's final triumph came with the Carabao Cup in 2024 despite being forced to use several youngsters.

The word 'legend' is thrown around too easily nowadays. The definition of it - an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field - makes it clear what it is, but people still use it to describe someone too quickly. However, that can't be said about Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager announced he would be leaving at the start of 2024 — and it immediately sent fans into an emotional state between then and the end of the campaign. The Reds failed to win the Premier League, FA Cup or Europa League to end a special connection, yet that will not overshadow an incredible spell at Anfield.

"You'll never walk alone" epitomises the relationship between the former Dortmund manager and the fans, who will always love one another as if they are family. At Liverpool, Klopp leaves behind nine years of memories. Memories which will never be forgotten, for good or for bad.

The 56-year-old has become one of the greatest managers in Premier League history in the process, even if most of his success has come outside of the competition. With eight trophies won, the former player, who sits alongside Bill Shankly as one of Liverpool's greatest coaches, walks away with pride etched across him. His timeline as manager has been extraordinary.

Champions League - June 1st 2019

It took Klopp four years to win his first trophy at Liverpool after multiple final defeats, but that made it even more special when it finally came around. Liverpool have been serial winners in European competitions over the years, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, yet Klopp made it six Champions League titles in 2019.

Taking place in the capital of Spain, Madrid, the Reds travelled in their thousands to support their beloved team. Some were more chaotic than others, including a few that drove the crazy distance, yet it was a worthy investment. Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot after a contentious handball, whilst Divock Origi, one of the best Belgians in Premier League history, sealed victory in the dying minutes with a well-placed strike from a corner. In reality, this was Liverpool nowhere near their best; Tottenham Hotspur should have equalised several times, but Alisson Becker continually denied them.

However, as "you'll never walk alone" rang around one side of the stadium, Liverpool didn't care one bit. Klopp was emotional, his captain Jordan Henderson was in tears and there was a sense that this was just the beginning for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Liverpool scorers Salah ('2), Origi ('87) Tottenham scorers N/A

UEFA Super Cup - August 14th 2019

Due to winning the Champions League, Liverpool qualified for the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the following season. The match sees the European champions go head-to-head against the winners of the Europa League, which - on this occasion - was two English teams.

It was a tense affair in Turkey, but the Reds showed composure and experience on the biggest stage. They won on penalties after initial goals from Sadio Mane were cancelled out by Olivier Giroud and Jorginho. As the celebration began, Klopp had doubled his trophy tally. Realistically, it's perhaps not the meaningul trophy to win for either players or supporters, but it helped start a record-breaking season on Merseyside.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on pens) Liverpool scorers Mane ('48, '95) Chelsea scorers Giroud ('36), Jorginho ('101)

Club World Cup - December 21st 2019

Despite all the success Liverpool have had over the years, they have never been called world champions. This was mainly because the competition didn't start until the early 2000s, and the only opportunity they had to win it they squandered. However, this time around, that wasn't going to happen.

As Liverpool embarked on a mid-season trip to Qatar, they were made to work for victory despite being firm favourites. They beat Monterrey thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Naby Keita, whilst - in the final - a strike from Roberto Firmino, who was one-third of one of the best-attacking trios of all time, secured victory for the Reds. They had finally got the title they always wanted to complete the set, even if it happened in the middle of the season.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo Liverpool scorers Firmino ('99) Flamengo scorers N/A

Premier League - June 25th 2020

2020 was the most unique year in decades, if not centuries. The world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, as everyone sheltered away in their homes, football was forced to play behind closed doors after a prolonged break. At that point, Liverpool were cruising to the Premier League title. There were initial concerns that the season would never finish due to the pandemic, yet as it restarted, the Reds began to celebrate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have scored more match-winning goals in stoppage time (18) in the Premier League under Klopp, than Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson (16).

After near-misses in the previous two years, this couldn't have been more comfortable. They finished 18 points clear of rivals Manchester City — whilst the title was confirmed after Pep Guardiola's side lost 2-1 to Chelsea. Celebrations began on the streets of Liverpool despite restrictions, whilst the only disappointment was that they failed to reach the 100-point mark.

2019/2020 League Table Team Points Liverpool 99 Man City 81 Man United 66

Carabao Cup - February 27th 2022

Klopp was always one to rarely take domestic cup competitions seriously. He often complained about fixture congestion and regularly the squad, but - in 2022 - he completed the double. The first success came with the Carabao Cup as the Reds beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

On paper, you might imagine it was a dull and uneventful match between the two rivals, but that definitely wasn't the case. Both teams had countless chances to score yet squandered them. Meanwhile, Kepa missing the crucial spot-kick after 21 remarkable penalties epitomised the state of the match. Chaos in every sense.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (11-10 on pens) Liverpool scorers N/A Chelsea scorers

FA Cup - May 14th 2022

Less than three months later, Liverpool and Chelsea were back to battle at the home of football once again — and, just like last time, it finished 0-0. This occasion wasn't as dramatic, but under the London sun, the Reds came out on top in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Konstantinos Tsimikas scored the deciding strike to send half of Wembley into bedlem. Flares were released, a red cloud overshadowed the famous arch and Klopp, alongside his team, celebrated into the night. There's always a case of 'what if' during the 2021/2022 season. The Reds could have easily walked away with a quadruple, yet they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League title and missed out to Man City again on the final day of the Premier League.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (6-5 on pens) Liverpool scorers N/A Chelsea scorers

Community Shield - July 30th 2022

It's hard to argue whether the Community Shield, formerly named the Charity Shield, can even be classed as a major trophy. Taking place before the season, it sees the Premier League champions go head-to-head against the FA Cup winners. In this case, Liverpool battled with Man City again — and they clinched the bragging rights unlike most matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave them the lead before Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez sealed victory late on. The match is remembered for a memorable missed sitter from Erling Haaland which would have changed the outcome of the match. Everyone thought it might have been a sign of things to come, but they couldn't have been more wrong as the Norweigian and co dominated Liverpool throughout the rest of the campaign.

Match Details Scoreline Liverpool 3-1 Man City Liverpool scorers Alexander-Arnold ('21), Salah ('83), Nunez ('90+4) Man City scorers Alvarez ('70)

Carabao Cup - February 25th 2024

Klopp's final trophy with Liverpool came at Wembley once again to lift the Carabao Cup. Just like previous trips, it came against Chelsea as they looked to salvage their season. The Reds were dealing with a serious injury crisis as they made the trip to south, but youth outclassed financial power this time around.

Built off heart and desire, Liverpool fought until the very end — and it eventually paid off as Virgil van Dijk secured victory for Klopp's team with a powerful header in the dying minutes. "Klopp's kids against the blue billion-pound bottle jobs," Gary Neville said during the match, epitomising the chaos that ensued.