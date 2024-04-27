Highlights Jurgen Klopp has been described as "broken" after a poor run of form.

The Reds will be hoping for a miracle if they are to win the Premier League.

Their season may end with only a Carabao Cup trophy to their name.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been described as looking "broken" by former Everton man Don Hutchinson after their shock 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park - with the former Toffee claiming that "everything had gone wrong" for the German in his farewell tour of England.

Klopp announced back in February that he would be departing Anfield in the summer upon the expiration of his contract, with many tipping his players to turn in a superb run at the business end of the season to reward their boss with the hard work that he's put in over the past decade. However, that has not happened for a multitude of reasons; and after suffering a last-minute heartache in the 3-2 FA Cup loss against Manchester United, a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League and some shock losses in the Premier League - most recently to local rivals Everton - it appears that the Reds won't win any more titles.

Everton's win over the Reds in midweek saw arguably their worst performance of the season, and with many noting that Liverpool's players look like they've given everything they can, that has also been pushed onto Klopp in recent days - with Hutchinson citing that the German looks "broken" after a recent collapse by his side.

Hutchinson: "It's All Gone Wrong for Jurgen Klopp"

Jurgen Klopp looked out of ideas against Everton

Speaking on BBC Radio, Hutchinson said that he didn't believe Klopp at first when he mentioned that he was tired - though he's beginning to see how much of a toll recent results have taken on him over the past six weeks. He said:

“When Jürgen Klopp said he’s run out of energy, I don’t think anyone quite believed him because he’s normally got a spring in his step and a fantastic guy to listen to. “But you sort of look at him, and you think he’s still got it, he’s still controlling things, still got a voice inside the dressing room. The players are playing for him, he stands in the technical area and he’s got an impact on the game. “I was at Goodison Park the other day, and I was really close to him. I was probably four, five, six rows behind him - and he actually looked a little bit broken.""

Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Trophy Tally

Klopp has brought success back to Anfield

Klopp, barring a major collapse from Manchester City and Arsenal, will end the season with just the one trophy to their name - the Carabao Cup, having beaten Chelsea against all the odds in the final with the majority of the side that finished the game being their youth team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have recorded over 90 points three times in the Premier League but have only walked away with one trophy.

Effectively, the German will have won eight trophies in nine years at Anfield - a superb tally, though there will be some annoyance that they didn't win more - especially two final-day showdowns with City in which the Mancunian outfit won the league title, alongside two Champions League finals and more domestic cups.

Related Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He Smiled During Liverpool’s Defeat vs Everton Jurgen Klopp is often seen smiling through the pain on the touchline when Liverpool concede and he's lifted the lid slightly on the reason why.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-04-24.