Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now has 'fresh headaches' as Luis Diaz edges closer to a return to action, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a huge miss for Liverpool over the last few months and their performances this season are evidence of that.

Liverpool news - Luis Diaz

Diaz signed for Liverpool last year for a fee which could rise to £50m, as per BBC.

The Colombian made the move to Anfield during the January transfer window of last season and made an immediate impact on Merseyside.

Diaz scored four goals and provided three assists in just 13 appearances in his first few months at Liverpool, as per Transfermarkt.

The additions of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez this campaign has meant Liverpool haven't been short of attackers in Diaz's absence, but the 26-year-old offers something a little different in attack.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Diaz is expected to return after the international break and could be available to face Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture.

What has Jones said about Diaz?

Jones has claimed that Klopp now has some welcome headaches with a host of attacking players to choose from next month.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a big moment to have Diaz back available again. Obviously, it brings fresh headaches like the role that Darwin Nunez plays in this team and where's Cody Gakpo going to play?

"Is it time to maybe even take Mohamed Salah out for a game or two? Klopp doesn't usually do that, but given the form of these players, you might begin to wonder what happens there.

"But, it's a nice problem to have and Diaz is typically a player that tends to find form quite consistently."

How has Diaz performed this season?

Diaz has missed 27 games for Liverpool so far this season, as per Transfermarkt.

With just seven starts to his name in the Premier League, the 26-year-old winger has made a positive impact this campaign from his limited minutes.

Diaz has scored three times whilst providing two assists this term before his unfortunate injury, as per FBref.

As per Sofascore, Diaz has managed 1.8 dribbles, 5.8 duels won and 1.3 tackles per game in the Premier League before his lengthy spell on the treatment table.

The return of Diaz could trigger a reshuffle in attack for Liverpool, especially after their disappointing defeat to struggling Bournemouth last time out.