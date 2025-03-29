Nine months after leaving his position as Liverpool manager, the enigmatic Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a sensational return to the world of management as three options – one at club level and two on the international stage – have opened up.

Upon leaving the Anfield dugout, the German – widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history – agreed to become the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull in January, a role which elicited plenty of negative reaction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klopp accrued a 62.1% win rate across his 489-game stint with Liverpool.

Klopp’s name is enshrined in Liverpool’s long and storied history, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and steering them to plenty of success, both domestically and continentally. One of his crowning moments included winning the Premier League.

Three Sides Reportedly Interested in Klopp’s Services