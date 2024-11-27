Across his respective stints for Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz, Jurgen Klopp has been in the dugout of plenty of stadiums across Europe – but he did not flinch when tasked to single out Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as his least favourite to visit throughout his career spanning 18 years.

Emerging as a hot property in the German top flight for his time spent in charge of Mainz between 2001 and 2008, it was Dortmund who secured his services at the end of that stint, leading them to a duo of Bundesliga titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

He is, however, best remembered for his stint on the red side of Merseyside where he led the English giants to their first Premier League title, while he also masterminded a 2-0 Champions League final win in 2018/19 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp Names Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as ‘Most Hated’ Stadium

‘Because of the atmosphere it has… that’s a compliment’

Despite coming across many difficult competitors and hostile environments in his time as a manager, such as Manchester United’s Old Trafford and the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich – the affable manager, who built a reputation for displaying his unique personality along with his own sense of humour, was quick to name his least favourite.

As reported by SPORT, per the Daily Mail, Stuttgart-born Klopp, regarded as one of the best German-born managers of all time, named Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, home to Spanish top flight side Sevilla, as the stomping ground he disliked visiting the most thanks to its typically raucous atmosphere.

Charismatically, the 57-year-old labelled his answer as a ‘compliment’ as, despite insisting that he loathed the trip to Spain, he waxed lyrical about the daunting feeling in and around matches at the 42,000-seater ground, based in Nervion, Seville.

“I don’t know if it’s the best stadium to play in, but the stadium I hate playing in the most is Sevilla’s because of the atmosphere it has… that’s a compliment!”

Named after the club's former president, Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan – who served them from 1900 to 1956 – the ground was erected in 1955 and unveiled in September 1958. It has remained the home of the one-time La Liga winners since.

Klopp’s Record at Sanchez Pizjuan

The German tactician has struggled against Sevilla over the years

Given the star-studded nature of his Liverpool side, boasting the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane across his 489-game tenure, there are not many stadiums in world football – both domestically and on the European stage – where Klopp has little luck.

Incredibly, the German tactician – who now works as the new global head of soccer at Red Bull following his departure from Merseyside – failed to record a victory at Sanchez Pizjuan in his three attempts. In fact, in his seven encounters against Sevilla, who have won the UEFA Super Cup once, he has lost three and drawn four.

Jurgen Klopp's Record at Sanchez Pizjuan Date Competition Klopp's Team Result November 21, 2017 Champions League Liverpool 3-3 December 15, 2010 Europa League Dortmund 2-2 September 15, 2005 UEFA Cup Mainz 0-0

The closest he ever got was with his former Premier League employers in the 2017/18 season, when Liverpool were 3-0 up at the interval. A Wissam Ben Yedder brace and a goal from Guido Pizarro meant the Champions League encounter ended in a draw.

