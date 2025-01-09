Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once revealed who the greatest player he had ever managed was but failed to mention any of the players from his time at Anfield. The German was a revolutionary figure on Merseyside, transforming a Liverpool team that had lost its way into European and English champions within five years of his arrival.

Over the course of his tenure, Klopp was able to build a remarkable team that included the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah, all of whom played pivotal roles in his success. Prior to his spell in English football, though, the now head of soccer at Red Bull had a stint at Borussia Dortmund that truly put him on the map, as he led the Yellow Wall to two Bundesliga titles. And the man himself revealed that it was during his time there that he came across the best player he ever got to coach.

Klopp Names Robert Lewandowski as His Greatest Ever Player

The Polish striker made a name for himself under the German at Dortmund

Speaking to Sport Bild back in 2021, Klopp claimed it would be unfair to call anyone other than Robert Lewandowski his greatest ever player. The pair spent four years together at Borussia Dortmund, with Lewandowski's goals even helping the side reach the 2013 Champions League final, where they would fall short to Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski scored 103 goals in 187 appearances under Jurgen Klopp.

As per the Metro, Klopp explained his reasons behind choosing the legendary striker, stating that he made the absolute most of his potential:

"It actually won’t be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy. What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that’s extraordinary. If every player has a development similar to Lewandowski, when I first saw him at Lech Poznan, then the football world would be completely crazy. "Lewandowski made every step he had to make to become the goal machine he is today. He knows exactly what to do in every situation. He’s an absolute machine. would like to thank him and all the other players who made it look like as if I’m a very good coach."

After leaving Dortmund, Lewandowski continued to go from strength to strength. He sits with the second-highest number of goals in Bundesliga history, finishing on 312 as he swapped Bayern Munich for Barcelona in 2022. He is one of the greatest players never to win the Ballon d'Or, having been robbed of a near-certain victory in 2020 when the ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

