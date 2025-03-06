Born in Stuttgart in 1967, Jurgen Klopp wasn't always destined for a career in football. Initially aspiring to become a doctor, it wasn't until he received his A-level results that he realised it wasn't for him. Having been told by one of his teachers, "I hope it works out with football, otherwise it's not looking too good for you," Klopp had to turn his attention back to football.

Firstly, playing amateur football whilst also working in a local video rental store, it wasn't until 1990 that he was signed by Mainz and started to make a name for himself in the game. Spending 11 years with the German club as a player, Klopp always felt suited to a managerial role, and that became evident after he hung up his boots in 2001. Becoming Mainz manager in 2001, he helped to establish the club in the Bundesliga, as he transformed them from underdogs to contenders.

His work with the German side didn't go unnoticed, and in 2008 he was appointed as Borussia Dortmund manager. Helping the side to two league titles, a German Cup and two German Super Cups, plus reaching a Champions League final, Klopp became one of the best managers in Europe. After Brendan Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool in 2015, the Reds elected to appoint the German manager, and his reign was a major success. Winning the Premier League, the Champions League as well as many more trophies, he wrote himself into Liverpool history.

Having grown up in Germany, it may be expected that his choice for the best player ever would be from his nation, however, that was not the case.

He chose one of the most legendary players ever