A true Liverpool legend, Jurgen Klopp won the adoration of the Anfield faithful after moving from Borussia Dortmund thanks to the level of success he brought along with him – but who were his biggest influences as he mastered the craft of football management?

The German tactician, who was born and raised in Stuttgart, joined the Merseysiders in the summer of 2015 with Liverpool in a tricky patch. Before calling it a day in the summer, not only did he win the Premier League in 2019/20, but success also came in the form of a Champions League crown one season prior.

It’s not unfair to say that Klopp, now 57 years of age and working as Red Bull’s Global Sports Director, is one of the best managers to ever grace the Premier League, but you know what they say: behind every great manager are influential figures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under Klopp, Liverpool produced the longest-ever winning run at home in the Premier League - 24 games between 9 February 2019 and 11 July 2020.

While still at the Anfield helm, ahead of a monumental clash against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in his final season in charge, Klopp was asked by BT Sport about who has had the biggest influence on his football philosophy.

Klopp, who began his career in the dugout at German club Mainz, was quick to name Johan Cruyff, the mastermind behind ‘Total Football’, which emphasised fluid movement, versatility and adaptability. On the enigmatic Dutchman's influence, per SportBible, he said:

“Johan Cruyff you have to mention as one of the most influential people in football history. Since I started thinking in football, he was an outstanding player and coached and he developed a style of football.

Elsewhere, Klopp went for a more unorthodox choice and opted for Arrigo Sacchi, who is best remembered for his time in the AC Milan dugout between 1987 and 1990. The former Liverpool boss recalled a phone call between the two by saying:

“And the other one for me is Arrigo Sacchi because he inspired my best coached. I spoke to Sacchi once on the phone. I can’t speak Italian and he can’t speak German but we had someone to translate.

Klopp continued: “He really changed football in a really good way so that we can now organise football teams much better than our previous coaches were able to.”

On whether he could be considered a ‘role model’ for young and aspiring managers, Klopp remained sincere by claiming: “I’m not a role model, I can’t be. I can ony play one role and it’s mine. I’m always 100 per cent myself and that’s good in one way and it’s obviously not good in other ways.”