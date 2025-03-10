One of the greatest managers in Liverpool and Premier League history, Jurgen Klopp, was able to transform the Reds during his time at the club. Taking over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015, the German had a lot of work on his hands to rebuild his squad and help the Reds challenge for titles again.

However, that is exactly what he did, as the Anfield club became a serious force during his tenure. Winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups with the club, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was able to cement himself into Liverpool history.

A true Liverpool legend, the German called time on his spell with the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, leaving the squad in a great position for his successor, Arne Slot, to pick up where he left off.

Spending nine years on Merseyside, Klopp managed some of the game's best players, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, among many more. He also came up against a lot of talented players who caused him trouble during his time, and he has revealed who his favourite Premier League player was, outside of Liverpool.

Klopp Singled Out English Winger

The attacker has a good record against Liverpool

Speaking before Liverpool's 2023 EFL Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham, via The Mirror, Klopp had high praise for one of the Hammers' players.

"West Ham is a physically really strong team, David is doing an incredible job, I have to say. They are good again, though in Europe, it's really impressive. Injuries issues as well. Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position. [He is] probably my favourite player besides all my players, I have to say. It's great what he is doing and how he has developed."

It is little surprise that Klopp had high praise for Bowen, as he has six goal involvements against the Reds in 12 games, with 10 of those being losses. Further enforcing Klopp's point, Bowen went on to score in the EFL Cup match that the German had been speaking before, although the goal was merely a consolation in a 5-1 Liverpool victory.

Bowen, a player who has been very consistent for West Ham since his move from Hull in 2020, is an England regular, and his performances have drawn attention from a lot of the league's best clubs. A player who can play anywhere across the front line, his absence is always felt whenever he has missed games for the Hammers.

Somebody that Liverpool could do with at Anfield, Bowen has outperformed almost all the Reds' attackers this campaign.