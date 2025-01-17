Jurgen Klopp is one of the finest managers in Premier League history. His time at Liverpool has left him as an undoubted club legend and he has certainly inspired many over the years.

Of course, though, even the greats have certain individuals who they once looked up to. Before becoming a manager, the German had a respectable career, most notably at Mainz in the 1990s. He was a striker by trade but, unusually, could also play as a defender.

As with any footballer, Klopp had his favourites as a youngster. And during a past interview with Freekickerz, he revealed his idol growing up was Stuttgart defender Karlheinz Forster.

Klopp's Favourite Player Growing Up

"I was a striker and chose the No. 4, because of Karlheinz Forster"

The average football fan probably would not have heard of Forster but for those of a certain age, he was a pretty big star. The defender earned 81 caps for West Germany in the 1970s and 80s. His entire career was split across just two spells at VfB Stuttgart and Marseille and he managed notable success with both teams.

He won two first-division titles in France, as well as a Coupe de France. He also lifted the European Championship in 1980 with West Germany. Forster won Klopp's heart, however, during his time with Stuttgart as a Bundesliga champion in 1983/84.

Klopp explained why the defender was his favourite player as a youngster, saying (per This is Anfield): “My role model was always a player from VfB Stuttgart, because I was a supporter. Most people around that time were Bayern or Schalke fans, but I always supported VfB.

“Then when I was at Mainz as a player, each player could choose his number. Most made it equal to their position; I was a striker and chose the No. 4, because of Karlheinz Forster. He was my idol!

“Then I was forced into being a defender later, which was a better fit for my number, of course. I had always been a striker, but suddenly one coach told me that I’m a defender now.”

Interestingly enough, even after his career as a player, Klopp remained a big fan of Forster. He revealed that he was given a title-winning Stuttgart shirt on his 40th birthday with the defender's name on the back – even when jerseys didn't have names on them back then. He said:

“As a 40th birthday present I was given the original champion shirt from ’84 with the No. 4 of Forster—at that time there were no names on the shirts. So I have his shirt at home now, that’s really awesome.”

Forster was also named German Footballer of the Year in 1982 and would reach two World Cup finals in his career, unfortunately losing both. He later became an agent after retiring.