Taking over at Anfield in 2015, with the Reds struggling in the league, Jurgen Klopp was able to transform the club. Going on to win one Premier League title, one Champions League, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup, the German has been firmly cemented in the club's history books.

Managing some of the greatest players to play for Liverpool, including Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho, Klopp has helped to develop some of the best talents in the world. However, he has revealed there is one name he never had the chance to manage, who he wishes he had.

Klopp Missed The Chance To Manage Steven Gerrard

The ex-Liverpool boss rues missing this opportunity.

Appointed as Liverpool manager on October 8th 2015, the German took over a few months after Gerrard's departure. The former Reds captain had ended his 17-year spell in the Liverpool first team at 34 years old, moving to LA Galaxy for the final year of his career.

Never crossing paths, Klopp and Gerrard both regret not working together in what could have been a special partnership. When asked in an interview via The Express which player from any period before becoming Liverpool boss he would've wanted to coach, Klopp's answer was 'easy'.

He revealed: "That's easy. It's Stevie [Steven Gerrard]. When we played in Sydney three or four years ago after the season, we didn't have a proper team, and we invited [Steve] McManaman, [Daniel] Agger, Jamie Carragher and Stevie."

The ex-Liverpool boss went on to add: "To be honest, I knew Liverpool, and I saw him playing, of course, but a little bit advanced age group-wise, but they were all really good. But Stevie, what a player he still was then! I think he was already retired, but maybe a youth coach here. Incredible.

"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach, that would have been nice. So it's Stevie. "Six years ago, it would have been a different answer, but now I'm here, and I know him as a person and as a player, so that's now an easy answer."

What Gerrard Has Done Since Retiring

His management career hasn't been too successful.

Once tipped to go on and become Liverpool manager, Gerrard's managerial career hasn't worked out as well as he may have planned. Starting at Rangers, the legendary midfielder quickly improved their fortunes, and in his third season, they won the Scottish Premiership title without losing a single league match, picking up 102 points and conceding only 13 goals across 38 matches.

After this memorable campaign, Gerrard was snapped up by Aston Villa, but things didn't go as expected. Finishing 14th in his first year, and then winning just two of the opening 12 games in his second, Gerrard was sacked after less than a year in charge, diminishing his reputation.

After a nine-month break, Gerrard was then appointed as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, but in January 2025 left by mutual consent. His managerial career seems to be coming to a disappointing conclusion, and chances of the Liverpool job seem a distant dream now.