From prolific goalscorers Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski to defensive stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Mats Hummels, former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has coached some of the best players in world football during his illustrious career.

The 57-year-old, who left Anfield at the end of last season, has also enjoyed immense success at club level, winning the Bundesliga twice with Dortmund while reaching both Premier League and Champions League glory during his time at Liverpool.

Klopp’s career has been decorated with both world-class players and memorable victories, but he made a bold choice when naming the best player technically he has ever worked with back in 2017.

The current Red Bull global head of soccer selected one of his then-current Liverpool players, who is now heading for Premier League relegation after spending 13 consecutive years in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp Praised Adam Lallana

As the best technical player he worked with