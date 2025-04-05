"Defending is an art, if you want, because everything has to work together... it is not possible for one guy to defend the whole pitch" was Jurgen Klopp's defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back's defensive capabilities have been constantly questioned throughout his career and during Klopp's nine-year reign at Anfield.

The German coach often emphasized the importance of his side's defensive work. He guided the Reds to every major trophy on offer, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He was helped out on the defensive front by the world-class Virgil van Dijk, the consistent Andy Robertson, and trustworthy midfield workhorses Fabinho and James Milner.

The defensive side of Alexander-Arnold's game will likely forever be scrutinized, with many arguing he's so talented on the ball that you should disregard doubts over his defending. Real Madrid don't appear to have an issue with it, as he's reportedly joining the La Liga giants in the summer. But the England international isn't the one player Klopp would excuse not putting in the hard work defensively because of their threat going forward.

Klopp: Lionel Messi The Only Player Who Doesn't Have To Defend

The ex-Liverpool boss explained his coaching approach

Klopp has managed some of the best attackers in European football history, including at Borussia Dortmund. He played an important role in Robert Lewandowski's development, and the Polish striker became one of the most potent forwards in history.

There isn't much that needs to be said about Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward continues to make history at Liverpool with talismanic performances, which have Arne Slot on the brink of a Premier League triumph.

Salah's best period came alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in a Premier League and UEFA Champions League-winning frontline. But even those three were required to defend under Klopp, and he explained his coaching method to his players by suggesting Lionel Messi was an anomaly.

Klopp told Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports (via Argentine journalist Roy Nemer)

"As long as you are not Lionel Messi, you have to defend. Leo is the only one, wait until we have the ball, give it to you and now do what you want. Everybody else has to defend and they all bought one hundred per cent into it."

Klopp made no secret of his admiration of Messi throughout his managerial career, and the Argentine icon faced the German tactician twice. Those encounters made for Champions League classics, with the Catalan hero bagging a brace in a 3-0 first-leg win only to suffer a shock 4-0 defeat away at Anfield.