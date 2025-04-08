From Mats Hummels and Marco Reus at Borussia Dortmund to Emre Can at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has coached some exceptional German players during his decorated managerial career that includes two Bundesliga titles, a Premier League crown and a Champions League triumph.

While the 57-year-old, who now serves as global head of soccer at Red Bull, has never managed the German national team, it is safe to say he knows a thing or two about the country’s greatest footballers, having spent his entire playing and early coaching career in Germany before taking charge of Liverpool in 2015.

Therefore, the former Mainz tactician did not hesitate when naming ‘Germany’s best footballer ever’ in an interview last year and selected a ‘special’ great whose status is unquestionable – he is the only defender to have won the Ballon d'Or twice.

Related 17 Greatest German Players in Football History [Ranked] Toni Kroos, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Manuel Neuer are among the greatest German footballers ever.

Jurgen Klopp Hails Franz Beckenbauer

Klopp named Franz Beckenbauer as Germany’s ‘best footballer ever’ in 2024, when he paid tribute to Der Kaiser following his passing, and praised him as a 'really big part of my life':