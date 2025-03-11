The whole world of football was saddened by the announced departure of former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who decided to take a break from management. Among the greatest managers in the Premier League's history, the German tactician has worked wonders as a head coach, and has numerous titles and achievements to his name, including a Champions League.

During a memorable stint at Anfield, as well as during a successful spell with Borussia Dortmund prior, Klopp took numerous immensely talented footballers under his tutelage. Many such stars have spoken high words of praise in his favour, such as Robert Lewandowski, who admitted his former boss was a "father figure".

That said, there have been many talented footballers Klopp has only been able to admire from afar, including one who he once referred to as the "talent of the century". However, this particular player ultimately landed in the hands of one of his Premier League rival bosses instead.

Klopp Once Named Martinelli 'Talent of the Century'

The German was overwhelmed by the young Brazilian's quality

When Arsenal and Liverpool locked horns in the EFL Cup Fourth Round in 2019, it resulted in one of the highest-scoring matches in the competition with multiple players contributing to a 5-5 scoreline in normal time. Gabriel Martinelli netted twice for his side, and his performance earned incredibly high praise from Klopp.

“Martinelli’s pretty much the same age (as Sepp van den Berg) but he’s a talent of the century, ”He’s an incredible striker, so it’s really difficult.”

One may think these are steep claims from a single match, but Klopp doubled down on his opinion later.

"It was not in this game only. I watch a lot of football, so I saw the Europa League games of Arsenal. “He’s really unbelievable. So young, looks so mature already, is a proper threat. Yeah, he looks like a really decent player."

The encounter only occurred a matter of months after Martinelli's arrival at the Emirates, when Arsenal paid a fee of around £6 million for the then-18-year-old's services. His energy and impact were practically immediate, showing positive signs of what could come in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Martinelli became the first player to score four goals in his first four starts since Ian Wright.

Martinelli's Career Unfolds at Arsenal

The forward has struggled to meet expectations this season