Jurgen Klopp is renowned in the world of football for his incredible knack for signing the next big stars in football. While this is largely down to his incredible man-management of these footballers, there were some destined for the top that slipped through the German's fingers over the years.

Having been responsible for guiding the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk towards superstardom during his stints with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp could have had even more incredible signings on his CV.

He built Dortmund into a title-winning side in Germany before moving to England and breaking Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight trophy. This success was built on the foundations of his shrewd business in the transfer market. However, things didn't always go to plan as Klopp revealed three huge stars he missed out on earlier in their careers during a fundraiser in Cape Town.

Jurgen Klopp's Biggest Misses in the Transfer Market

Sadio Mane