One of the best managers of the modern era, Jurgen Klopp, has been a success in all three of his jobs. First, he helped Mainz gain promotion to the Bundesliga, before establishing them in the German top division. After eight years with the club, he left for Borussia Dortmund in 2008, Jurgen Klopp would go on to truly announce himself to the world. Winning two league titles, a German Cup and two German Super Cups between 2008 and 2015, he also guided the club to a Champions League final.

Klopp's heroics at Dortmund were recognised around the world, and following Brendan Rodgers' sacking by Liverpool, he was quickly appointed as his successor at Anfield. Going on to win almost every trophy available to him at Liverpool, Klopp transformed the Reds back to their former glory, as one of the best teams in the world.

Winning the Champions League in 2019, and the Premier League in 2020 were highlights, but his transformation of the club was admirable. Having managed five European Finals, Klopp has come up against some of the greatest players of all-time on numerous occasions, and has recently revealed the best footballer he ever saw live.

Klopp Revealed the Best He Has Faced

Lionel Messi is "the best player I've ever seen"