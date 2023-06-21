Jurgen Klopp has changed the game at Liverpool, bringing his heavy metal football to Anfield and the English top flight since he arrived in 2015.

The German has done it all in the game, managing teams in the Bundesliga and now Liverpool, winning plenty of titles, accolades and admiration along the way.

And with that comes plenty of cash for Jurgen to spend on the finer things in life, something the Merseyside manager has become renowned for doing.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Celebrity Net Worth, Sportingfree.com and football statistics website Transfermarkt. Here is Jurgen Klopp's net worth.

Jurgen Klopp Net Worth 2023

Jurgen Klopp's current net worth is £39 million which equates to around $50 million. A solid amount for the German to spend on his family and friends during his time off.

This grand total is hardly surprising given Klopp is managing one of world football's biggest teams that play in the most lucrative league in the world and the fact he is a former professional footballer himself.

However, he will have amassed some of this wealth from his time managing German giants Borussia Dortmund too, who are also one of the game's biggest players.

All in all, the 56-year-old's wealth and net worth are extremely impressive, especially when you consider that he's still very much at the top of his game.

What is Klopp's current salary at Liverpool?

Klopp's annual salary at Liverpool is currently £7.8 million which equates to around $10 million, however, the manager has a plethora of endorsement deals that will likely add to this total.

The Liverpool manager has sponsorship deals with Opel, Erdinger, VR-Bank, Snickers, Deutsche Vermogensberatung, and formerly Puma. He's also an ambassador for Adidas.

These sponsorship deals alone bring Klopp in a cool extra £6.7 million per year, a nice bit of pocket change for the tactician to take with him on holidays.

With the gruelling expectations that come along with being the top man at Liverpool, it's little surprise that the German is profiting so much right now.

How many trophies has Klopp won?

Klopp has won plenty of trophies during his career so far, 12 to be exact and this will have certainly helped his net worth grow over the years since his management career began.

Club Trophies Borussia Dortmund German Super Cup winner 2013/2014 Borussia Dortmund German Super Cup winner 2014/2015 Borussia Dortmund German Cup winner 2011/2012 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga winner 2010/2011 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga winner 2011/2012 Liverpool UEFA Champions League winner 2018/2019 Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup winner 2019/2020 Liverpool UEFA Super Cup winner 2019/2020 Liverpool Premier League winner 2019/2020 Liverpool FA Cup winner 2021/2022 Liverpool League Cup winner 2021/2022 Liverpool Community Shield winner 2022/2023

Klopp will likely add a fair few more trophies to this glossy cabinet in the coming years, Liverpool fans will be hoping for this scenario anyway.

What charity work has Jurgen Klopp done?

Jurgen Klopp is the brand ambassador of a German anti-racism campaign called Respekt! And also frequently donates to numerous cancer charities alongside the NHS in England.

This highlights the kind of character Klopp is and although at times he can look pretty scary on the sidelines, we think he's one of the most lovable gaffers in the game.

It's unclear where Klopp will end up once his time at Liverpool comes to an end, although, something tells us he might have to reignite the German national team's fortunes at some point.