Key Takeaways Philippe Coutinho was once warned by Jurgen Klopp not to leave Liverpool.

The Brazilian was told he would become a club legend prior to his £146 million move to Barcelona.

Coutinho would struggle to reach the same heights for the remainder of his career.

Many people scoffed at Jurgen Klopp when he jumped into the hot seat as Liverpool manager back in 2015. The German claimed in his very first press conference that it would take the Reds four years to be crowned Premier League champions. Given that Anfield hadn't seen a title in a quarter of a century by this point, many found such a claim to be wishful thinking.

However, as the former Dortmund leader built a team in his vision, the fruits of his labour began to appear. Within three full seasons, the Reds were champions of Europe. The following campaign, exactly four years after he prophesied a return to the top of the English mountain, Klopp proved to be right as he guided Liverpool to their 19th top-flight title.

Many players bought into what the 57-year-old was selling during this time period, but not everyone. In fact, one of the most influential players at Anfield when Klopp took over ignored his advice to stay and become a legend. That man was Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian would go on to make a £146 million switch to Barcelona, something in hindsight he may well regret.

Klopp's Warning to Coutinho

The charismatic head coach predicted the Brazilian's future

By the time 2018 rolled around, Coutinho had gone from a promising young talent who had been bought for the future to a fully-fledged member of the Liverpool squad. He was as pivotal a player as there was in Merseyside at the time. Blessed with the usual Brazilian flair and the ability to score from almost any distance, the playmaker established a reputation as one of the best South American exports the Premier League had seen.

However, under Klopp, his importance was starting to diminish ever so slightly. While he hadn't dropped off to the extent Fernando Torres did prior to his move to Chelsea, it was clear that the former Inter Milan youngster no longer needed to provide moments of individual brilliance - at least not as regularly as before. He had settled into his manager's system as the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah took off at the top end of the pitch.

Perhaps this was the catalyst to try out something new. Coutinho had long been linked with a move abroad, and with interest from Barcelona mounting, his manager did everything he could to convince him to stay. A man who valued loyalty and the rewards of being adored more than financial gain, at least until his move to the Red Bull franchise, Klopp warned his key man about what leaving Liverpool could do to his career. As per the Mirror, the Brazilian was told:

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

This was advice that the Samba specialist opted to ignore, as he went on to make a record-breaking move to Camp Nou shortly after. However, much like his belief that the Reds would go on to win the Premier League within four years, Klopp hit the nail on the head once again.

Philippe Coutinho's Post-Liverpool Career

The midfielder is back in Brazil

Following his move to Barcelona, Coutinho's career quickly became tumultuous. Initially seen as a replacement for Andres Iniesta, he struggled to meet the expectations set by the club and its superstar captain, Lionel Messi. Many fans and pundits labelled him one of Barcelona's worst-ever signings as a result of his struggles, which coincided with the beginning of the Catalonians' financial difficulties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Every Philippe Coutinho goal for Barcelona was worth £5.84 million to the player's transfer fee.

Shortly after he failed to settle at Camp Nou, Coutinho was sent on loan to Bayern Munich in 2019. At Bayern, he found some success, winning the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, notably scoring twice against his parent club in a humiliating 8-2 defeat during the quarter-finals. However, he was still not a player with any major influence, and he failed to do enough to secure a permanent move to the Allianz Arena.

In 2022, Coutinho moved to Aston Villa, where he had hoped to reignite his career under former teammate Steven Gerrard. Following Gerrard’s dismissal, he continued to struggle for consistent form and was often out of favour with new boss Unai Emery.

Now, aged just 32, the Brazilian finds himself back in his homeland turning out for Vasco da Gama on a temporary basis. Even there, he has struggled to hold down a spot in the starting XI, emphasising his fall from grace. While he has managed to have a career most would still be proud of, there will always remain a ‘what-if’ that clouds Coutinho’s career.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/10/2024.