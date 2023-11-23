Highlights Klopp shows his playful side in a training session by play fighting with a reporter and joking about the early kick off, displaying his relaxed demeanor ahead of the crucial match against Manchester City.

The early start time for the match was due to safety concerns raised by Manchester police following incidents of fan violence and racial abuse during the previous fixture.

Klopp praised young defender Jarell Quansah, indicating that he sees great potential in him.

A video has emerged of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp play fighting with a reporter during a training session ahead of the Reds' massive clash against Manchester City. The German coach also had some interesting words to say about Jarell Quansah, who has broken into the first team this season.

The massive fixture between the two English giants this Saturday could be a potential Premier League title decider. With both sides occupying the top two spots in the league, it would surprise no one if the Reds boss and his players were feeling the pressure. But it appears that this couldn't be further from the truth, as footage doing the rounds on social media shows that Klopp couldn't be more relaxed if he tried.

Klopp caught 'fighting' with reporter

In a clip posted to X by Sky Sports Premier League, the Liverpool manager is shown play fighting with reporter Vinny O'Connor. The former Borussia Dortmund man is seen putting O'Connor in a headlock as the journalist plays along, attempting to make an escape.

Klopp then follows up with a brutal uppercut that Mike Tyson would've been proud of. Alright, maybe it wasn't quite that vicious, but it was certainly accurate. Had the ex-defender decided to follow through on that right hand, O'Connor may have found himself down for the count, as he joked that the actions were worthy of a red card.

The reporter told the viewers watching at home that Klopp was in good spirits, making a joke about the decision to move this weekend's mammoth fixture to 12:30pm on Saturday. Klopp recently snapped at a reporter for asking about his side's record in early kick-offs, but he was much more light-hearted about the upcoming tie against City.

TalkSPORT has reported that the reason for the early start was due to Manchester police not sanctioning the evening kick-off due to safety fears. Following the same fixture last year, a Man City fan was attacked, whilst others were victims of racial abuse. The ruling from the Manchester police has seen TNT and Sky Sports agree to swap their broadcasts for one weekend, meaning that TNT will now take the 5:30 pm slot that usually belongs to Sky's Saturday Night Football.

Klopp's fighting technique wasn't the only interesting thing that fans spotted within the clip. The Anfield Talk posted an unedited version of the footage, where O'Connor's voiceover cannot be heard. Instead, the reporter can be heard talking with the Liverpool boss about some of Liverpool's rising stars. And Klopp responded with some very big claims about young defender Quansah.

With a smile etched across his face, the 56-year-old described the Englishman as 'Virgil Van Dijk 2.0.' Klopp stated that in the 20-year-old they had a reloaded version of the Dutchman, which is high praise indeed. Quansah has been rising through the ranks during the 2023/24 season, having made nine senior appearances so far this term. This comes after spending the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Bristol Rovers, where he featured 16 times.

Klopp's comments certainly suggest that he sees big things in the Warrington born defender, and everything he's done so far means that he could go on to be a legend for his boyhood club. This isn't the first time he has spoken glowingly about Quansah either. The German coach was impressed by what he saw in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the League Cup, where the academy graduate had to overcome tricky conditions to put in a man of the match performance.