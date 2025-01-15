Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he’d host a celebration on the island of Mallorca if the Premier League were to revoke Manchester City's titles over alleged financial rule breaches. The German's Liverpool side played second fiddle to Pep Guardiola’s unstoppable City machine twice, losing by the slimmest of margins - just a single point in both the nail-biting 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

In February 2023, the Premier League referred Manchester City to an independent commission over 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018 - a number that has since ballooned to 130 charges. Dubbed the "trial of the century," whispers of an impending verdict are growing louder, with a decision anticipated in the coming months.

Although the club has consistently denied any wrongdoing and remains confident of emerging victorious, Klopp appears ready to toast some long-overdue justice for the many near-misses his Liverpool side endured during his nine-year tenure at Anfield. Making his debut public appearance as Red Bull's head of global soccer, the 57-year-old found himself unable to sidestep such pressing questions this week.

Klopp Makes Celebration Promise Amid City's Legal Battles

Depending on the verdict, the German could add two more Premier League titles to his haul

Klopp was asked about how he would react should the commission find City guilty and remove the league titles from their honours list and give his Liverpool side them instead. "We had this discussion when I left," Klopp responded, as per ESPN.

"I haven't spent a lot of time in Mallorca because I am always flying around the place. But if it would happen, I told all the people who wanted to [come]: 'Just book a flight to Mallorca. I will buy the beer!' We'd have our own parade in my garden."

After admitting he had not kept up with the ins and outs of the case and when a verdict was due, Klopp then faced questions regarding the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, whose deals all expire in June. "I'm so happy I'm not in charge with that situation and having to answer those questions every week," he quipped.

"I'd love all three of them to extend their contracts. They don't tell me what is going on. When Virgil is 41 to 44, I'm sure he'd love to play for New York ... I'd welcome him with open arms."