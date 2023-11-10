Highlights Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was furious with the location of the post-match press conference after losing to Toulouse in the Europa League.

The press conference took place in a tent, where Klopp struggled to hear questions due to the noise from celebrating Toulouse fans.

Klopp also disagreed with the handball decision against Alexis Mac Allister, questioning whether it had actually touched his arm.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was enraged during his post-match press conference after his side had just lost 3-2 in a Europa League clash against French outfit Toulouse, and it was all to do with the strange location of where it was held.

On the night, a duo of goals from Aron Donnum and Thjis Dallinga in the 36th and 58th minute, respectively, saw the home side earn an unforeseen two-goal cushion. Liverpool then got one back as Toulouse midfielder Cristian Casserers Jr. then inadvertently turned in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

A mere two minutes later, however, and Toulouse’s lead was stretched to two goals again thanks to substitute Frank Magri, who pounced on Caoimhin Kelleher’s weak parry. Diogo Jota then popped up with an 89th-minute goal, though it merely became a consolation goal as Jarell Quansah’s last-gasp strike was chalked off.

Alexis Mac Allister was adjudged to have committed a handball offence in the lead-up to the goal and VAR struck again. And while chaos ensued on-field, it was nothing compared to the scenes during Klopp’s post-match press conference.

Klopp fumes at the location of the post-match press conference

Jubilant at their rare win against a European great, the Toulouse fans were understandably in great spirits after the fixture. The same cannot be said for those associated with the Anfield-based outfit, however, after falling to just their second defeat of the 2023/24 campaign.

Most likely already in an awful mood after his team’s subpar display, Klopp was led – by UEFA officials – to a tent to conduct all post-match media duties. Somehow, Klopp was able to contain his anger for the first few minutes, but began to crack as the celebrations from the Toulouse fans got louder – and thanks to tents not being very soundproof, it became disruptive.

He began to strain to hear the questions as the home support were heard banging on the tent, playing drums and chanting.

“And who had the idea to do the press conference here? That will be a really interesting question. Wow!” said the German tactician, who has never been any good at hiding his anger.

Klopp, bemused, spent the next 15 seconds looking around before another journalist broke the silence with another question. However, seemingly fed up with the ever-growing noise, all Klopp could do was put his head in his hand.

Liverpool Echo’s chief writer Ian Doyle spoke out on X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the post-match press conference situation and claimed that he, in all his years of doing the job, had never attended one so ‘chaotic’.

“Been doing this job a long time but never been to a post-match press conference as chaotic as the one at Toulouse tonight. Fans banging on a temporary tent, almost impossible to hear questions and answers, then Klopp had to run a gauntlet of home fans when he left.”

Klopp unhappy with handball decision

Eventually, when Klopp, who is Europe's fourth longest-serving manager, was able to converse with the reporters in attendance, he was inclined to disagree with the decision to give a handball against Mac Allister, claiming that it happened well before the goal, while also questioning whether it had ever touched the Argentine’s arm (via MailOnline).

“I only saw the video back now and for me, it’s not a handball, but how can I decide that? The ball goes to the chest, and then I don’t see contact with the arm, to be honest," Klopp said. “Maybe they had a different picture than I had. It was pretty long ago before we scored the goal and I thought, ‘Where is the free kick?’ I didn’t see it properly, but I heard there could have been a penalty for us in another situation. I don’t know.”

Toulouse, after their historic win, are now just two points behind table-topping Liverpool. The Merseysiders do remain top of Group E with two games left to play and will be looking to secure passage into the knock-out stages when they face LASK on 30 November.