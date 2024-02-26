Highlights Klopp jokes about Nunez and Szoboszlai's passionate celebrations from the sidelines following Van Dijk's goal.

Jurgen Klopp has joked that he will be having words with Liverpool's medical department after seeing Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai's celebrations following Virgil van Dijk's dramatic winning goal in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds' captain rose higher than everyone in the 118th minute of the game to nod home from a Kostas Tsimikas corner, handing his side a 1-0 victory after extra-time in the process. A depleted Liverpool team comprised of a host of youth academy players defeated Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea to lift the trophy.

Both sides had goals disallowed as Raheem Sterling saw a goal ruled out in the first-half of the proceedings after Nicolas Jackson had stayed fractionally offside before Van Dijk also saw his second-half header chalked off due to Wataru Endo's apparent interference in play from beyond the last line of the Chelsea defence.

The momentum was all with Chelsea heading into extra-time before the young Reds fought their way back into control and Van Dijk's header sent the entire Liverpool section of the crowd into a frenzy, along with the substitutes' bench and those on the field.

Injured Liverpool players join in wild celebrations

Nunez and Szoboszlai didn't appear too badly injured

Cameras filmed not only the celebrations of the players on the pitch - as everyone was quick to rush over to their captain and pile up on top of the Dutch centre-back - but also the players on the sidelines. Liverpool had a whole host of injured stars watching on from the side of the pitch, including Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, plus Szoboszlai and Nunez.

The latter two were seen jubilantly joining in the celebrations by sprinting down the Wembley stairs and jumping over barriers to get to pitch-side. Nunez even pushed his way past Jones to get involved as quickly as possible. The pair were ruled out of the game due to injury, although neither looked too physically incapable while showing their passion and emotion on the touchline.

What Jurgen Klopp said

The Reds' boss was in a light-hearted mood

One man that was not shy about getting involved with the post-match shenanigans was the Liverpool manager. Klopp was in the thick of the trophy-lifting ceremony and could be seen gleefully congratulating every player in his squad upon the full-time whistle.

The German may have been slightly baffled to see two players who were unavailable for selection reacting to Van Dijk's goal in the way they did, but he could see the funny side too. Per The Sun, the 56-year-old joked:

"Darwin and Dom are not fit, that's why they didn't play, but in the celebrations they looked 100 per cent. So I will have to speak with the medical department about that."

With an FA Cup tie against Southampton around the corner and a Premier League encounter at Nottingham Forest shortly after, it will be interesting to see if the pair are available to help ease the strain put on the squad by injuries. Their manager will certainly be keeping a close eye on them over the next week.