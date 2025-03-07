Jurgen Klopp is settling into his new role as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull after getting to work on January 1st. The former Liverpool manager has reportedly turned down ex-Manchester United foe Erik ten Hag for the RB Leipzig managerial job.

Marco Rose is still employed by the Bundesliga club after being appointed in 2022, but a change is said to be coming in the summer of 2025 with the team sitting sixth in the domestic league. They also put in an extremely disappointing showing in the Champions League, picking up just three points in the eight-game league phase.

Per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Leipzig is planning to stick with Rose until the end of the current campaign despite being at risk of dropping out of the European places. The next step will be to replace the German, who previously managed Klopp's old club, Borussia Dortmund.

Jurgen Klopp Draws Up Three-Man Shortlist

Erik ten Hag missed out

According to DaveOCKOP, ex-Liverpool leader Klopp has been tasked with drawing up a shortlist of potential candidates to take Rose's place ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The 57-year-old has opted to go with a trio of German-speaking managers, reportedly ruling Ten Hag out of the running despite being presented with the Dutchman's name.

It's thought that Klopp has a clear profile in his mind for the next RB Leipzig boss, and he doesn't believe the former Red Devils tactician fits that mould. When managing in the Premier League at the same time, both Klopp and Ten Hag had very different styles of play, with the latter preferring possession-based football to Liverpool's 'heavy metal' approach.

Ten Hag took charge of 128 matches while in the role at Old Trafford, winning 72. While his record doesn't look bad on paper, things went downhill quickly after an impressive debut campaign in the hot seat. He left Manchester with the club in the bottom half of the Premier League table in October 2024, being replaced by Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has managed against Jurgen Klopp seven times, coming out on the winning side twice and losing three times.

After turning down Ten Hag as a potential candidate, Klopp is said to have narrowed down his search for Rose's successor to Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness and ex-Benfica boss Roger Schmidt.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.